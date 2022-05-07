THE SIXTIES SHOW Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse

Get ready to go back in time with The Sixties Show's return to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8pm with an all new set list featuring music from The Doors, The Beatles, The Who, The Beach Boys and many more! Created and directed by Ridgefield resident Craig O'Keefe, The Sixties Show will take audience members back - where AM radio blasts the latest hits from a convertible on a warm summer night!

The Sixties Show, part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car with support by the Athletic Brewing Company, features former members from The Who, Bob Dylan, and NBC TV's Saturday Night Live Band. These seasoned musicians will perform note-for-note recreations of your favorite 60s hits. All of the music is performed live, with no samples, backing tracks or pre-recorded music of any kind.

The band uses a state of the art sound system but only plays authentic 1960's period vintage and reissue vintage gear and instrumentation just like the original artist's and original recordings. This multi-media event includes all new staging, special effects and new archival audio and newsreel footage that reminds the audience how uniquely inspirational, entertaining, and historically significant the music of the 1960's was and continues to be. Get in the groove with dinner before the show - visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) and enjoy a free glass of house wine with your entree when you present your tickets!

The Sixties Show is directed by Ridgefield Resident, Craig O'Keefe, who has been a professional musician since youth and honed his musical prowess on the LA scene - writing, touring, and recording with several bands, most notably Hal Lovejoy Circus {BMG Ent} who scored a Top 10 Hit on the Billboard Alternative Album Charts. Chris was also a founding member of 1990s Hollywood, CA kingpins, Annapurna {Warner Bros Records}.

When asked what inspired him to create what is now considered the Greatest 1960's Musical Re-Creation Show in the World, O'Keefe shared that he has always had a deep respect and admiration for '60s pop culture and the music that came from it. He also shared in a Someday Productions interview that he simply missed playing in a band when he moved to the east coast with his family and wanted to create something extraordinary. "When I moved from Los Angeles to Ridgefield with my wife and kids, it really hit me that for the first time since I was 15 years old, I wasn't in a band anymore. I really missed being in a band. I wanted to start a band but wanted to approach it differently this time." Chris explained.

O'Keefe spent three years auditioning numerous musicians in New York City to find the absolute best performers who had a talent and sensibility for the music of the 1960s for this world class multimedia production. His hard work and dedication resulted in a multimedia masterpiece comprised of musical geniuses that were literally hand-picked to create The Sixties Show. In addition to co-founding and directing The Sixties Show, Craig shares his talent as a bandmember contributing lead and backing vocals, bass, guitar, and keyboard.

Co-founder and Multimedia Director, Tom Licameli, is a lead vocalist, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist in the show and is best known as the guitarist and songwriter of cult favorites Knockout Drops from New York. Also, on vocals and guitar is Jim Boggia, who has three solo studio albums 2001's Fidelity Is the Enemy, 2005's Safe in Sound, and 2008's Misadventures in Stereo. Long Island native, John Cardone, is on bass and backing vocals. Cardone has plays in numerous different projects, most notably with John Ford, of the English rock band The Strawbs.

Bringing his distinct rock and roll sound to The Sixties Show is Peter Chiusano on keyboard. Chiusano is a skilled musician who studied jazz with Andy Laverne and classic piano at Stony Brook University. He has also served as Musical Director for theaters including Long Island's BroadHollow Theatre, The Brewster Theatre Company and Musicals at Richter in Danbury, CT.

The Sixties Show hosts three amazing drummers; Chris Parker, a world-renown musician who was Bob Dylan's drummer and Saturday Night Live Band Drummer on NBC TV from 1986 to 1992, Dennis Diken, founding member and the drummer of The Smithereens, the New Jersey power-pop band that have sold millions of records worldwide and Scott Devours, who played drums for The Who in 2013 and still plays for the legendary vocalist Roger Daltrey.

This popular theater show is a cross generational crowd pleaser and has been selling out at every theater and performing arts center and sold out at The Ridgefield Playhouse in 2020. Don't miss this note-for-note recreation of your favorite retro hits along with amazing new staging, special effects, archival audio, and newsreel footage that accompany this multimedia experience!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($42.50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.

