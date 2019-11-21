THE SANTALAND DIARIES Returns To Castle Craig Players Stage

Looking for a little more snark in your stocking this year? The Castle Craig Players' production of THE SANTALAND DIARIES by David Sedaris returns this holiday season, after extended sold-out runs in 2015, 2016 and 2017, for four performances only - December 12-15!

THE SANTALAND DIARIES is based on David Sedaris' personal recollections of his days in candy cane tights and curly toed shoes. The hilarious one-man show follows a struggling young actor who takes a job as a Christmas elf at Macy's in New York City, and offers a sarcastic, witty, irreverent accounting of elf training, bad Santa's, abusive customers, and humiliating conditions. Packed with witty, dry insights into crass commercialism, SANTALAND is a terrific way to get your mind off the mall and your holiday hilarity in high gear!

Actor Ian Galligan reprises his role as Crumpet, the merry misanthrope recounting the tale of his stint at Macy's.

"I remember when I first discovered this play, and thinking how ingenious it was," Galligan said, "I loved its tone - the wit and the sarcasm. I identified with it, recognizing it as the same as my own warped, twisted sense of humor."

Now in his fourth year with the show, Galligan has grown to love this disgruntled little character in striped tights. "The longer I do this show, the more connected I become with this guy," he said. "It has become a completely different show than it was three years ago."

THE SANTALAND DIARIES is adapted for the stage by Joe Mantello, and this production is directed by Castle Craig co-founder Melanie Del Sole.

"Run to see this hilarious show... Ian Galligan has the comic instincts and timing reminiscent of a young Jerry Lewis!" -WATR

"Ian Galligan's spot-on enthusiastic delivery and amazing voice impressions enhance the humor and high energy level of his encounters as a Macy's elf." -BroadwayWorld

"The perfect antidote to other sugar-coated holiday productions!" -The New York Times

THE SANTALAND DIARIES runs for 4 performances only- December 12-15 (Thursday-Saturday at 8:00pm, Sunday at 2:00pm) at The Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden, CT. Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring their own dinner, drinks and snacks to enjoy!

Tickets are $20 for Adults and $18 for Seniors (65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets may be purchased online at www.CastleCraig.org or over the phone by calling toll-free 1-800-838-3006.

THE SANTALAND DIARIES is sponsored by Thompson Chocolates.

Due to adult language and references, this production is suggested for "mature elves" only.





