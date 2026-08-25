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THE MAGIC OF MICHAEL GRANDINETTI To Take The Stage At Westport Country Playhouse

The performance takes place on September 4.

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THE MAGIC OF MICHAEL GRANDINETTI To Take The Stage At Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse is set to present “The Magic of Michael Grandinetti: Master Illusionist” on Friday, September 4, at 8 p.m.

Grandinetti is the star of NBC’s “The World’s Greatest Magic,” The CW’s “Masters of Illusion,” and POP’s “Don’t Blink,” airing in over 100 countries worldwide.

One of the world’s top touring illusionists, Grandinetti combines jaw-dropping magic from his TV appearances with music, comedy, and audience participation – creating an interactive experience that pulls the audience right into the show. Legendary magic plots of levitation, teleportation, mind reading, and more, are reimagined for today’s audiences, making them more modern, surprising, and astounding. 

Tickets are $55 and $65. Running time is approximately 90 minutes.

A complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change. 

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and YouTube (WestportPlayhouse). Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. 

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