THE LITTLEST CHRISTMAS TREE Will Open In Milford Next Month

Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc. opens it's new holiday musical, "The Littlest Christmas Tree" on Friday, December 3 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. The family-friendly production will play though December 19th.

"The Littlest Christmas Tree" is a fun-filled musical about an elf named Rolio who's tasked with finding a Christmas tree for Santa Claus. While searching the North Pole, he finds a fantastical collection of trees who come to life, sing and dance in hopes of being chosen for the top spot. The show is written by the team of Bert Bernardi (book and lyrics) and Justin Rugg (music) who have won five Broadway World Awards for Best Original/New Works and who's previous musicals are published, licensed and performed around the world.

"This is our first original musical since 2019 and we are so excited to be back with this exciting, funny and heartwarming new show," said Bernardi. "We can't wait to bring families back to the theatre, and this show is the perfect holiday treat for all ages," he added.

Featured in the cast are company members Mary Mannix, co-producer/designer Jimmy Johansmeyer, Maria Berte, Shelley Marsh Poggio, composer Rugg, Valerie Solli, Hazel Foley and Sierra DiMartino. Rowan Simonelli, who most recently played the title role in Pantochino Teen Theatre's "The SpongeBob Musical," plays Rolio.

"The Littlest Christmas Tree" features settings by Von Del Mar, lighting by David Sexton and costumes by Johansmeyer. The production is sponsored by Berchem Moses PC.

"The Littlest Christmas Tree" opens Friday December 3 at 7:30 pm with additional performances Saturdays at 2 pm and 5:30 pm and Sundays at 2pm through December 19th. The MAC, Milford Arts Council, is located at 40 Railroad Avenue South in Downtown Milford. Free parking is available at showtimes in all train depot lots. All seats are $25.00. Cabaret seating at all performances. Audiences are invited to bring their own food and drink. Please note, all attending must wear masks covering mouth and nose throughout the production. Visit www.pantochino.com for full details and tickets.