THE LITTLE MERMAID to Open at Bethel High School This Month

One of Disney's most cherished and musical tales, "The Little Mermaid," is coming to life-and dry land-for three days later this month at Bethel High School in Connecticut.

The accomplished drama students will give four performances of the fishy fable, capturing hearts of all ages with "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," "Part of Your World" and other irresistible songs as sung by Ariel, Sebastian, Flounder, Ursula the sea witch and the whole cast of classic characters.

Come and be transported to Ariel's undersea kingdom with a colorful set of the ocean's depths and its lively sea creatures. All four shows-including two weekend matinees for those theater-goers with early bedtimes-take place at Bethel High School on:

· Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

· Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

· Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229665®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bhstheaterboosters.com%2Fevent?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The school is located at 300 Whittlesey Drive in Bethel.