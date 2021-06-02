THE HIGH PRIESTESS to be Livestreamed by Permafrost Theatre Collective

Permafrost Theatre Collective presents a live-streamed, on-location production of The High Priestess, a new play by Andrew Martini. The association of artists, previously known for their internationally recognized Lewis Carroll adaptation Are You Alice: A New Wonderland Tale, is producing this innovative online spectacle, directed by Rachel B Karp as part of their ongoing season of internet-based theatre.

On the eve of Claudia Holcomb's sixtieth birthday, her estranged daughter returns home, bringing with her sinister memories from the past. As the Holcomb family unearths these haunting truths, and new revelations threaten to tear apart an already fractured family, Claudia's mortality is thrown into sharp relief and she must begin to question her faith in the mysterious forces of the universe.

This hybridized theatre-stream brings together several generations of theatre and film practitioners under the common cause of a script by Andrew Martini (Semi-finalist: 2021 New American Voices Playwriting Festival) that was discovered last year by PTC as part of an open call for works in development. Filmed on location at the Dragon's Egg Studio in Ledyard, CT, the piece embodies themes of family, mysticism, and generational trauma, as well as building on The Collective's long term ethos of bringing together multidisciplinary artists to create dynamic new theatre.

In the past, Permafrost Theatre Collective's work has been called "a haunting oneiric journey," by literary luminary Neil Gaiman as well as "an entrancing theatrical collage," by singer, author and activist Amanda Palmer. Their productions and readings have been seen across the world, both online, and at venues such as the The Edinburgh International Film Festival. The High Priestess represents their most ambitious online venture yet.

The High Priestess will be streaming live on June 16th, 17th, 18th at 8pm EST, and will be available to watch again on demand until the end of June.

Ticketing Information:

Price - $15-$30

Link - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-high-priestess-by-andrew-martini-tickets-157357810447

CAST AND CREW

The High Priestess

by Andrew Martini

Directed by Rachel B Karp

Presented by Permafrost Theatre Collective

Producer: Kallan Dana

Director of Photography - George Redner

Lighting Design and Assistant Camera Operator - Amara McNeil

Costume Consultant: Kayleigh Downey

Cast: Sandra Laub, Ziggy Schulting, Mel Gonzales, Iris Rhian, Khandis Merritt, Peter Quinones

Filmed on location at the Dragon's Egg Studio in Ledyard, CT