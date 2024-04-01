THE EXECUTIONER'S WIFE Will Debut in Milford This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning Pantochino Productions Inc., a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford will debut it’s new musical comedy, “The Executioner’s Wife” April 26 through May 12 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford.

“The Executioner’s Wife” is a wildly funny new musical by Bert Bernardi and Justin Rugg. Set in the fictitious village of Dungwich in the middle ages, the story follows a queen with a secret, a new executioner with a yellow streak, and his wife who will stop at nothing to gain fame and fortune.

“It’s very Mel Brooks meets Monty Python,” says Bernardi. “And the story is told using the framework of an I Love Lucy episode,” he added. Co-producer Jimmy Johansmeyer said “It’s laugh-out-loud funny, and this is definitely for adults.” “Leave the kids at home for this one,” Bernardi chuckled.

The cast includes Mary Mannix, Justin Rugg, Shelley Marsh Poggio, Maria Berte, Killian Meehan, Josiah Rowe, Susan Kulp, Katie Durham, George Spelvin and Johansmeyer.

“The Executioner’s Wife” features setting by Von Del Mar, costumes by Johansmeyer, lighting by Jeff Carr and sound by Tyler Kittleman. Mary Pelkey is stage manager.

Now in its fourteenth season, Pantochino Productions is widely acclaimed for its innovative, original musical theatre offerings, Summer Theatre Camps, Classes, After School Drama programs and Teen Theatre. The multi Award winning company is recipient of two “Best of Milford” Awards, many Broadway World Connecticut Awards and the Cultural Contribution Award presented by the Milford Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Performances of “The Executioner’s Wife” are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Seating is cabaret-style and audiences are invited to bring their own food and drink to enjoy during the performance. The Milford Arts Council, The MAC is located at 40 Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford. Parking is free at showtime in all train station lots. Tickets are available online at www.pantochino.com. Note, tickets are not available at the Milford Arts Council.