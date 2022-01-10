THE DIVAS to Open in February at the Theater Barn

After a necessary postponement, the Theater Barn will be presenting the world premiere of The Divas, a compilation of one-act plays by Jack Neary. Directed by Michael Ferrara and Paulette Layton, The Divas will be presented Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 pm, February 4th through the 26th, with 2 pm matinees on Sunday, February 13th & 20th.

Featuring the local knock-out talents of Catherine Cavender, Deborah Connelly, Timothy Huber, Nancy Sinacori, and Tarah Vega, The Divas follows the adventures of two seasoned actresses as they navigate their way through a life of theater across seven short plays in one audacious evening. Whether undermining each other at an audition or vying for a lifetime achievement award, these actresses are beyond compare, and the only question is who will get top billing?

Still maintaining their signature cabaret-style theater, the Barn is selling tickets by the table (which seats 4) in a new spacious and open with limited capacity configuration. As in the past, audience members may bring their food and drink; concessions are available for a suggested donation in the lobby. Patrons must provide proof of vaccination, and masks are required at all times, except while eating or drinking at their tables.

Seating is extremely limited, and reservations may be made at https://ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org