THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME Announced At Connecticut Repertory Theatre

Connecticut Repertory Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director Michael Bradford, presents The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, based on the novel by Mark Haddon and adapted by Simon Stephens.

The production, directed by Kristin Wold, runs from February 27- March 8, 2020 at the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre. Tickets are $10 for students and range from $26-$35 for adults and seniors.

Fifteen-year old Christopher has an extraordinary mind. He is brilliant at math, yet struggles to interpret everyday life. When Christopher is accused of killing a neighbor's dog, he sets out to solve the mystery and prove his innocence. His detective work takes him on a journey that turns his world upside-down and leads him to discover a life-changing secret. The winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time brings Mark Haddon's award-winning, best-selling novel to life on stage.

The cast includes Actors' Equity Association members Joe Cassidy and Margot White, along with Tyler Nowakowski (as Christopher), Matthew Antoci, Alexandra Brokowski, Nicolle Cooper, Thalia Eddy, Justin Jager, Mauricio Miranda, and Elizabeth Jebran.

Bradford was inspired to select the show by his deep love of Haddon's book, coupled with his respect for Stephens' craft in adapting it to the stage.

"This one works because there is plenty in the play that echoes the book, but the play also takes advantage of being in the theatre and doesn't try to replicate the world in such a one for one way that you lose the theatricality," Bradford said.

In addition, the nature of the piece, with actors playing multiple roles to populate Christopher's world, gives University of Connecticut actors a unique and challenging acting opportunity.

"I thought that was a great show because there would be some really solid roles for our students that would stretch them a little bit in a more contemporary piece of work," Bradford said.

The selection of the play also reflects the idea of radical hospitality in the theatre, a concept whereby theatre artists and administrators intentionally and deliberately seek out opportunities to welcome a wide array of patrons and meet them where they are in their life's journey.

"The question is how many ways can we invite people into the door? How radical can our hospitality be?" Bradford said.

To that end, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time will have a Sensory Friendly performance on March 7th at the 2pm show, a first in CRT's long history. The performance's light and sound levels will be modified to accommodate individuals with sensory-input disorders, including autism spectrum, anxiety, and a range of cognitive abilities. Audience members can feel free to get up and move around during the performance, and there will be a Quiet Room available for those who need to take a break from the performance.

"This will connect us to a community that we had not yet invited into the theatre in an intentional way," Bradford said.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit crt.uconn.edu or call 860-486-2113.





