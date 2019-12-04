TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE Enters Second Weekend At Westport Community Theatre

The Tale of the Allergist's Wife enters its second weekend! The production features Deborah Burke, Andrea Garmun, Randye Kaye, Cody Knox and Jeff Pliskin. Performances run from November 29th through December 15th, on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays, with a Thursday performance on December 5th at 8:00 p.m. Frederic Tisch directs the play, which is produced by David Victor.





In The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Marjorie Taub, a middle-aged woman who lives comfortably with her doctor husband on the west side of Manhattan, spends her days pursuing culture at various museums and theaters. Her efforts to improve her mind and soul have brought her to the conclusion that she will never be more than mediocre; a feeling reinforced by her elderly mother's constant complaints about her shortcomings and her husband's altruistic dedication to serving the needs of the homeless. While wallowing in her mid-life crisis, flamboyant childhood friend Lee Green inserts herself into Marjorie's depression, becoming a permanent guest in the Taub household. Lee succeeds in not only drawing Marjorie out of her dark mood, but in affecting her marriage as well.



The comedy got a Tony nomination for Best Play in 2001; The New York Times called it "uproarious," adding that "The Allergist's Wife earns its wall-to-wall laughs."



Randye Kaye, who plays Marjorie, is a member of Actors' Equity Association and is appearing on the WCT stage under a Special Appearance Contract. Kaye has worked as a radio broadcaster (STAR 99.9, WSHU, and her podcast The Life Talk Show) and is also a published author, speaker, audiobook narrator, voice talent, teacher and singer. She last appeared as Mae Peterson in Bye Bye Birdie for New Paradigm Theatre. Other productions include Broadway Bound, Nunsense 1 and 3, Into the Woods, Charlie Brown, and Guys and Dolls. Her book and audiobook, Ben Behind His Voices, was nominated for a Publishers' Weekly Listen Up award.



Deborah Burke, who plays Green, has been seen on the WCT stage in Dial M for Murder, The Diary of Anne Frank, London Suite, I'm Not Rappaport and The Prisoner of Second Avenue, and in multiple productions with Curtain Call, the Darien Arts Center and Town Players of New Canaan. She has also been producer, set decorator and costumer for many community theatre shows.



Jeff Pliskin has been performing in local theatre for thirty years, with many of his favorite roles played on the WCT stage, including Diary of Anne Frank; Prisoner of Second Avenue (both of which afforded him the opportunity to share the stage with his wife, as in this show); Witness for the Prosecution; and Born Yesterday.



Andrea Garmun has been part of the community theatre scene for over 30 years and is reprising her role of Frieda, which she has played in two other area productions. Past productions include Fiddler on the Roof, Hollywood Arms, The Last Romance, The Hallelujah Girls, Nuts, To Kill a Mockingbird, The Diary of Anne Frank, The Music Man, The Wedding Singer, Sabrina, and Enter Laughing.



Cody Knox returns to WCT after his recent appearance in this season's Radium Girls. Other credits include Playboy of the Western World, Chicago, and I Remember Mama at Sacred Heart University's Theatre Arts Program.



Reserve seats by calling the Box Office (203) 226-1983

or go to westportcommunitytheatre.com.





