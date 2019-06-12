Summer Theatre Of New Canaan Presents THE LIGHT PRINCESS

The Summer Theatre of New Canaan, recognized by theatre reviewers as one of Connecticut's premier professional summer theatres, opens its first production of the summer season, The Light Princess, in its new downtown New Canaan theatre location on Saturday, June 22nd at 3pm. A New York Times Critics' pick family and children's show, the Light Princess is a whimsical musical tale of a Princess who is cursed to have no gravity. The King and Queen must find the Princess' gravity before her 16th birthday. Based on the short story by George MacDonald, The Light Princess is written for younger audiences, but is also a joy for adults. Children will love the music, characters and seeing the light princess float over the stage!

Performances are presented in downtown New Canaan in an open-air tent theatre at the New Canaan Library's Christine's Garden Park. The new professional theatre venue has comfortable seating, easy access and free convenient parking. Shows are on Saturdays at 3pm and Sundays at 11am, June 22nd to July 7th and Sundays at 11am from July 14th to July 28th. The theatre is located within a short walk of the downtown center, and a number of New Canaan restaurants are offering special pre- and post- show dining specials, perfect for kids and adults. For more information on this show and the 2019 summer season and online ticket sales visit STONC.org or call 203-966-4634.





