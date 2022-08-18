Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Summer Cabarets Announced at Ivoryton Playhouse

Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

Aug. 18, 2022  

Music is in the air once again in Ivoryton as the Playhouse continues its Summer Cabaret Series on Monday, August 22nd at 7:30pm with BROADWAY AT THE IVORYTON PLAYHOUSE, a night of show-stopping songs from Broadway musicals that Ivoryton has produced over the years.

From CABARET to A CHORUS LINE to THE PRODUCERS, and so many more, Schuyler Beeman chronicles his musical journey as a performer in this fascinating evening of music and stories. Having grown up in the audience of the Playhouse, moving on to become a performer and choreographer and now a member of the Board of Trustees, Schuyler brings these familiar melodies together with the story of his love for this gem of a theatre that Schuyler considers home.

Our final Cabaret of the summer YOU AND I, will be on Monday, August 29th at 7:30pm and features Charlie Widmer(vocals and guitar) and Eric Trudel on piano in a beautiful evening of music that tell our story - our relationships, our loves, our laughter, our faith and our dreams. The musical selections are gorgeously eclectic and range from Billy Joel and the Beatles to Shubert and Sondheim. Charlie is a multi-genre singer, songwriter, arranger, producer, actor, and guitarist based in Connecticut. His singing credits include performances with the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, Salt Marsh Opera, Opera Theater of Connecticut, the Sanibel Music Festival and he has performed as backup vocalist for Josh Groban, Michael Buble and Sarah Brightman.

BROADWAY AT IVORYTON PLAYHOUSE

Monday, August 22 at 7:30pm

YOU AND I

Monday, August 29 at 7:30pm (funds for this concert are provided by the State of Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development as part of the Music for a Better Tomorrow program.)

Both events are fundraisers for the Ivoryton Playhouse.

Our patio bar will now be open from 6:30pm before the show where we will be serving red and white wine, rose, prosecco and beer. Cash and credit cards accepted. Come early to the Playhouse and enjoy a relaxing drink before the show.

This season, the Playhouse is back to full capacity for the first time in two years, yet the safety of our audience remains our primary concern. Masks are optional with proof of vaccination and required for those without a vaccination card.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $20 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.) For more information on the entire 2022 season, visit ivorytonplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.





