Stephen Trask and Justin Craig Come to Connecticut College This Weekend

An Evening with Stephen Trask is coming to Connecticut College, featuring Justin Craig on July 14 at Evans Hall. Proceeds from the event will benefit Congregation Beth El. During the event, musical directors Stephen Trask and Justin Craig will delve into the intricacies of bringing Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Stereophonic to Broadway.

Stephen’s accolades include an Obie Award and a Grammy nomination for his exceptional contributions to the music and lyrics of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Justin recently received a Tony nomination for his orchestration of Stereophonic. The conversation will explore the connections between the two shows, accompanied by captivating performances of songs from both productions.

Ticket Levels:

General Admission: ($50) includes access to the event

Premier ($180): Includes pre-show appetizers, drinks, and an after-show discussion with Stephen and Justin.

Preferred Seating ($250): Includes pre-show appetizers, drinks, and an after-show discussion with Stephen and Justin PLUS Swag Bag filled with Hedwig merchandise.

