Staples Players to Present DESCENDANTS

Journey with the Staples Players to the "Isle of the Lost" and get swept up by this high-energy production, in which the children of the worst villains in Disney history travel to Auradon and learn about the true meaning of evil and good. A modern fairytale based on the Disney Channel hit original movie, this thrilling stage production features show-stopping numbers that promise to leave the audience filled with optimism and hope for a better future! Incorporating everything from classic moral dilemmas to refreshed, reimagined teen friendships and romances, Descendants has something for all ages.

David Roth (SHS '84) and Kerry Long (SHS '97) co-direct, with choreographer Rachel MacIsaac and musical director Luke Rosenberg overseeing the bold dance numbers and dynamic soundtrack. Technical Director is Jeff Hauser. Performances are April 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7:30 pm and April 2, 3 and 9 at 3 pm.

Coming off the profound success of the fall musical Grease, the directors were very particular in selecting their next large-scale production. "We were looking for a show that had a lot of roles, in order to feature our upperclassmen who have had their high school experience disrupted by the pandemic," says director David Roth. "Our friend (and former Staples Player) Caley Beretta works for Disney Theatrical Group. She had recently finished working on developing a new musical, Descendants, which she thought would be a great fit for our group. We listened to the recording of the show, read the script and were sold!"

Roughly following the plot of the first Descendants film, the stage production gives fans the chance to see musical highlights from all three movies incorporated into the catchy, pop-driven score. Fans of the original movies will be treated to popular hits, "Evil Like Me," "Good is the New Bad," "Rotten to the Core," "Be Our Guest" and many others. Those new to the Descendants will be surprised to see many familiar characters and favorites (think Maleficent, Belle, Cruella De Vil, Snow White and Fairy Godmother) brought to life on stage in this dynamic production. "Many of the students grew up watching The Descendants movies and Disney movies in general. It's so fun to see them dive into these characters they have known their whole life and now get to recreate in a new way," says co-director Kerry Long. "I think the audience will love seeing classic Disney characters in a new light-it's clever and inventive!"

A modernized deviation from the traditional musical theater production, this show brings its own distinct challenges and highlights to the stage. "The choreography is very energetic. It's a lot of hip hop, which is a different style from your typical Broadway musical. The students have been challenged to do some very athletic dancing AND sing these great pop musical theater numbers at the same time-quite a workout!" says Roth. Quinn Mulvey (SHS '23), who plays Maleficent's daughter Mal, mimics Roth's sentiments. "The level of exertion in some of these numbers is next level. The cast is singing and dancing simultaneously in a way that brings amazing life to the stage. You can feel it even in rehearsals and adding the energy of a live audience should make the room electric," says Mulvey. Raia Badurina (SHS '23), playing Belle, thinks audience members will be shocked at the intricacy of the choreography. "I've seen every number at least a dozen times, and there has always been something new to catch my eye," she says.

Set within the two separate and distinct worlds of Auradon and the Isle of the Lost, the audience will be treated to a quick-moving, visually compelling adventure which mimics the speed and variety of the original film productions. Student Assistant Director Chloe Nevas (SHS '22) has found that the familiarity of the characters combined with the cutting-edge version of storytelling has created a unique opportunity for the Players. "The most challenging part of this production is bringing to life all of the magic and 'other-worldly' aspects, while still making sure that the realness of the characters doesn't get lost and that the message comes through," says Nevas. Sophia Betit (SHS '23), who plays Maleficent and serves as the co-manager of the Paints crew, gets to see the show come to life as both actor and technician. "This show in particular has the most lively and complicated set I have seen in my three years of Players. We spend about six+ extra hours a week painting after rehearsal and on weekends, working alongside the sets crew. It is so worth it to see this absolutely stunning, technically intricate set come together," says Betit. Lighting Designer Miles Katz (SHS '22) is confident that audiences will be blown away by the implementation of multiple new staging techniques. "I think aside from the show itself, the lighting will play a huge factor in the 'wow!' The lighting department has gone full out. We have rented fixtures and plan on adding new lighting elements not seen in any Players' show so far." says Katz.

The excitement is palpable among the Players organization as they anticipate a grand opening of Descendants. Jackie Peterson (SHS '23), who plays the part of Evie says, "All of the Players put their heart and soul into what we do and the audience will definitely see it come through on stage."

Performance Schedule



Friday and Saturday Evenings: April 1, 2, 8 & 9 at 7:30 pm

Matinees: Apr 2, 3 and 9 at 3 PM

Run time: approximately 2 hours with one 10-minute intermission

Rated G

Performance Location

Staples High School Auditorium

70 North Avenue

Westport, CT 06880

Tickets

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at Staplesplayers.com or in the lobby starting 30 minutes prior to performances, subject to availability.