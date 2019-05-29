Stamford Symphony Gala Benefit Show To Celebrate Marvin Hamlisch

The Stamford Symphony presents One Singular Sensation - Marvin Hamlisch 75 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford, CT 06901. The Gala Benefit is the only official 75th birthday celebration and will be hosted by Terre Blair-Hamlisch. This special evening will celebrate the genius of the legendary composer.

Featuring music from A Chorus Line to "Sophie's Choice" with iconic songs such as: The Way We Were, What I Did for Love and many more from the vast canon of his Broadway hits and film scores! There will be performances by the Kevin Cole Trio; Marissa McGowan (Kiss Me Kate) as well as Special Guests from the Stamford Symphony. This special one night only performance also will be honoring Terre Blair-Hamlisch.

Subscriptions are currently on sale and this special evening is part of the subscription series. Single benefit tickets will be on sale at a later date. For information please visit: www.stamfordsymphony.org or call (203) 325-1407 x10.

Marvin Hamlisch (June 2, 1944 - August 6, 2012) was an American composer and conductor. Hamlisch was one of only fifteen people to win Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards ("EGOT"). He is one of only two people (along with composer Richard Rodgers to have won those four prizes and a Pulitzer Prize ("PEGOT"). He is one of ten people to win three or more Oscars in one night and the only one other than a director or screenwriter to do so. A CHORUS LINE, the multi award-winning and Pulitzer Prize musical classic was one of his nine theatrical productions. He scored 48 films, winning many industry awards. He was musical director and arranger of Barbra Streisand's 1994 concert tour of the U.S. and England as well as of the television special, Barbra Streisand: The Concert, for which he received two of his Emmys. Hamlisch held the position of Principal Pops Conductor for numerous orchestra across the continent.

Terre Blair-Hamlisch is an award-winning broadcast journalist from Columbus, Ohio. She earned her Bachelor's of Arts in Communications specializing in broadcasting from Otterbein University. After graduating, Terre continued her journalistic endeavors on television networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, and PBS. She was the weather and news anchor for Columbus' ABC affiliate, WSXY-Channel 6. Terre was recognized by The New York Times as "a female reporter that breaks a pattern", she conceived of and produced the globally televised "On Stage: A Holiday Concert for the Troops" at the Kennedy Center, a program that helped drive reform around the coverage of injured soldiers. She received the Walter Reed Army Medical Center Award for Outstanding Performance and the Commanding General's Award for Excellence for this special program. Her latest project, "Big Problems, Big Thinkers," focuses on some of the world's biggest challenges including climate change and the economy. It features interviews with Warren Buffett, the Dalai Lama, Madeleine Albright and Steven Soderbergh. Terre married the acclaimed multiple award-winning composer and conductor Marvin Hamlisch in May 1989.

Originally formed in 1919, the Stamford Symphony thrived, until after WWII, when many of its musicians returned to their homelands. The Stamford Symphony was reborn in 1967, and has since grown to become an integral part of the cultural life in Fairfield County. Skitch Henderson's appointment as Music Director in 1974 marked the turning point when the Symphony became a fully professional organization. In 1980, Roger Nierenberg was named Music Director. He spent the next 24 years recruiting top musicians from the New York metro area and crafting a balanced ensemble of remarkable versatility. Eckart Preu was chosen as the new Music Director in October 2005. The organization is currently conducting a Music Director Search. The Stamford Symphony consists of 60 musicians, all of whom are members of professional musicians' unions. It is the only fully professional orchestra in southern Connecticut and they perform at the Stamford Center for the Arts' 1586-seat Palace Theatre, a spectacularly renovated former vaudeville house in the heart of Stamford's downtown.





