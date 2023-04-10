Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stage @ The Warner Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play. The Stage @ the Warner production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is directed by Lucia M. Dressel.

Apr. 10, 2023  
Stage @ the Warner presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, April 29 - May 7 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stevens, and sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play. The Stage @ the Warner production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is directed by Lucia M. Dressel. The cast includes Robert Wiener, Roxie Quinn, Peter Bard, Trecia Austin, Gretchen Ziegler, Lou Oporto, Tyler Bard, Eric Lindblom, Ingrid Smith, Susie Hackel, Jay Minton, and Catherine Annulli.

Performance Schedule: Saturday, April 29 - 8 pm Sunday, April 30 - 2 pm Friday, May 5 - 8 pm Saturday, May 6 - 8 pm Sunday, May 7 - 2 pm. To purchase tickets and learn more, please visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.




Westport Museum Exhibit At Westport Country Playhouse Explores Music Of Harlem RenaissanceWestport Museum Exhibit At Westport Country Playhouse Explores Music Of Harlem Renaissance
April 6, 2023

Westport Museum for History & Culture and Westport Country Playhouse are collaborating on a micro-exhibit entitled “Music of the American Experience: Black Excellence and the Sounds of the Jazz Age,” installed in the Playhouse lobby, from April 11 through 29.
Castle Craig Players Presents THE MARELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON This MayCastle Craig Players Presents THE MARELOUS WONDERETTES: DREAM ON This May
April 6, 2023

'Gooooooo Chipmunks!' Everyone's favorite female foursome is back, as the Castle Craig Players present the all-new jukebox musical The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On, running May 5-20 at the group's intimate Meriden venue! The show mark's the third and final installment in the Wonderette saga, created and written by Roger Bean.
The Palace Brings Original Works To Life For Local High School PlaywrightsThe Palace Brings Original Works To Life For Local High School Playwrights
April 5, 2023

On April 17, three high school students will experience the joy of live theatre in a whole new way - as playwrights. Annabelle Futch (of Greenwich), Savanna Shettler (of Danbury) and Ben Souza (of Shelton) were named winners of The Palace Theatre's 2023 Ernie DiMattia Emerging Young Artist Awards for their writing of an original one-act play. All three will witness their voices and visions come to life with a staged reading by professional actors at The Palace in Stamford.
Western Connecticut State University's Department of Theatre Arts Presents MARAT/SADE Opening April 21Western Connecticut State University's Department of Theatre Arts Presents MARAT/SADE Opening April 21
April 5, 2023

Western Connecticut State University's Department of Theatre Arts announced the live show 'Marat/Sade' opening on Friday, April 21, and running through Sunday, April 30, at the university's Visual and Performing Arts Center (VPAC), 43 Lake Ave. Extension, Danbury.
Playhouse on Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in MayPlayhouse on Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in May
April 5, 2023

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 8pm. Carl Yard and Ace Aceto are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20, all seats reserved. 
