Stage @ the Warner presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, April 29 - May 7 in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. Based on the novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stevens, and sponsored by Northwest Community Bank.

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched, and he distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world.

Winner of the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play. The Stage @ the Warner production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is directed by Lucia M. Dressel. The cast includes Robert Wiener, Roxie Quinn, Peter Bard, Trecia Austin, Gretchen Ziegler, Lou Oporto, Tyler Bard, Eric Lindblom, Ingrid Smith, Susie Hackel, Jay Minton, and Catherine Annulli.

Performance Schedule: Saturday, April 29 - 8 pm Sunday, April 30 - 2 pm Friday, May 5 - 8 pm Saturday, May 6 - 8 pm Sunday, May 7 - 2 pm. To purchase tickets and learn more, please visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.