Square One Theatre's Production Of ADMISSIONS Will Play Final Four Performances This Week

The bold and often hilarious new play, ADMISSIONS, written by Joshua Harmon (Bad Jews), is into the final four performances of Square One Theatre's 30th Anniversary Season.

The four final performances of ADMISSIONS are Friday, November 22 at 8pm, Saturday, November 23 at both 4pm (twilight matinee) and 8pm followed by Sunday, November 24 at 2pm, at Stratford Academy located at 719 Birdseye Street in Stratford, Connecticut.

Winner of the New York Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Play, Admissions concerns Sherri Rosen-Mason, who heads the admissions department of a New England prep school, fighting to diversify its student body. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values with convulsive results.

Directed by Tom Holehan (Stratford), Admissions features Lucy Babbitt and newcomer Robert Thomas Halliwell (both of Stratford), plus Ruth Anne Baumgartner (Fairfield). Pat Leo (Monroe) and Janet Rathert (New Canaan).

Single Tickets are:

$22 for each adult single ticket

$20 for each senior citizen & student single tickets

Single tickets may be purchased:

By phone: Box Office at 203.375.8778(24/7)

Online at: squareonetheatre.com

In person: at box office 60 minutes prior to each performance





