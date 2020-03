The town of Stratford,Connecticut has closed all school buildings and cancelled any public meetings due to the current health crisis.



For that reason, Stratford's Square One Theatre announces there will be no performances of The Dining Room the weekend of March 13-14-15.



The theatre will have updates next week regarding the final scheduled week of The Dining Room on March 20-21-22.



Square One Theatre regrets this inconvenience.





