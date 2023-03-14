Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Spring Jazz Series Announced At The Palace Theater, Waterbury

The series kicks off with Sarah J. Cion, followed by Kristina Koller, the Champian Fulton Trio, and the Joe Alterman Quartet.

Mar. 14, 2023  

The Palace Theater in Waterbury has announced that New England Arts and Entertainment is presenting a four-show Spring Jazz series at the Palace Poli Club, located on the mezzanine level of the theater. The Spring series is sponsored by Bank of America, a longstanding supporter of the Palace Theater and the jazz series, and PowerStation Events.

The series kicks off with Sarah J. Cion on April 14, followed by Kristina Koller on April 28, the Champian Fulton Trio on May 19, and the Joe Alterman Quartet presented by Litchfield Jazzfest on June 2. Showtimes for each concert are 7 pm and 9 pm. Doors and bar open at 6:30 pm. Seating is General Admission.

Series tickets for all four shows including reserve seating are $140, individual concert tickets range are $32 - $36 (plus fees) and can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the box office, 100 East Main Street in Waterbury.

For information on the shows or artists, visit www.NewEnglandARtsAndEntertainment.com or www.palacetheaterct.org.




