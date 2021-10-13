Spooky Shakespeare Is Back! Elm Shakespeare Company Presents A Unique Halloween Experience

Just in time for Halloween, Shakespeare in the Park is back just after a long pandemic hiatus.

Elm Shakespeare Company's professional company will delight audiences in Edgerton Park for one weekend only, with an immersive, spine-tingling experience - Taste of Fear II: Spooky Shakespeare Returns!

Building on last year's educational Halloween offering, this walkthrough performance will take audiences on a journey through Shakespeare's scariest and gory scenes with favorite characters like Lady Macbeth and Hamlet along with a host of supernatural witches, ghosts, and avenging harpies!

With two performances at 6pm & 8:30pm on October 29, 30, and 31st only, this fun-filled 75-minute production starts at the Cliff Street entrance to Edgerton Park and is not for the faint of heart or those unstable on their feet. Audiences follow the action through the park, walking from scene to scene, led on by punning spectres. The entire park becomes a magical haunted wonderland thanks to Elm's longtime lighting wizard, Jamie Burnett and set designer Karen Root.

A full union cast, Elm Shakespeare's professional company includes long time New Haven favorites Gracy Brown, Benjamin Curns, Courtney Stewart and Brianna Bach. They are joined by the nationally acclaimed René Thornton, just returned from a season at Utah Shakespeare Festival, and the founder of LA Women's Shakespeare Company, Lisa Wolpe. Washington DC native Shannon Parks and local actor Jeff Raab round out the talented acting ensemble.

As always, safety is a priority. Audiences are asked to register for tickets in advance and wear masks throughout the performance. Performers, in accordance with the Union guidelines, will NOT be masked, but will keep distanced from the audience at all times. There is no seating, and the performance takes place in multiple locations, outdoors at night. We suggest warm clothing and comfortable walking shoes. Please contact info@elmshakespear.org if you have any mobility concerns, so that arrangements can be made to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Visit www.elmshakespeare.org/fear for more information. Tickets are free; however Elm Shakespeare suggests a $30 donation for adults, and $20 donation for students, in order to keep professional live theatre available to everyone in the community.