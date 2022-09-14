As a special Fall Online Puppet Forum event, in conjunction with its current exhibition Swing Into Action: Maurice Sendak and the World of Puppetry, the Ballard Institute will present "Spike Jonze, Maurice Sendak, and the World of Puppetry," a discussion with the famed director of Where the Wild Things Are, Being John Malkovich, and other acclaimed films, including Tell Them Anything You Want, a documentary portrait of Sendak. In conversation with Ballard Institute director John Bell, Jonze discusses his artistic relationship with Maurice Sendak, the making of his film Where the Wild Things Are, his other film work that incorporates puppets and objects, and the nature of objects in performance.

This Puppet Forum will be available online on the Ballard Institute's Facebook page and YouTube channel, beginning Sept. 22, at 7 p.m.

Spike Jonze's arms, legs, head, shoes, teeth, and thoughts are copyrighted and controlled by Universal Comcast Disney Corporation trademark 2019. He's a Fulbright scholar, an MIT Media Lab guest, and half a MacArthur genius. He's made 84 movies and three birthday cakes and has cried at 32% of the movie trailers on YouTube. He's not allowed in the city of Vancouver.

Swing Into Action, on display at the Ballard Institute Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Dec. 16, 2022, looks at the various ways Sendak designed, collected, and collaborated with puppets and puppet productions, from his childhood days making mechanical toys with his brother, to his collections of Mickey Mouse memorabilia, his inventive collaborations with puppeteer Amy Luckenbach, his puppet designs for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Mozart Opera Goose of Cairo, and the way Sendak's book inspired Sonny Gerasimowicz's creatures for Spike Jonze's film Where the Wild Things Are.