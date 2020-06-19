Sonia Plumb Dance to Debut Summer Performances at Hill-Stead Museum

Sonia Plumb Dance Company has announced the premiere of two modern dance programs on the sweeping grounds of the historic Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington, CT. The performances of Duos & Trios (July 8 and 10) and The Dance of da Vinci 2.0 (July 31 through August 2) will feature original choreography by Artistic Director Sonia Plumb, a corps of professional dancers, and some surprising innovations.

Both Sonia Plumb Dance programs are part of Hill-Stead's new multicultural performing arts series From the Porch, a diverse and dynamic showcase featuring music, dance, theater, and more. Building on the success of Hill-Stead's indoor events and nationally acclaimed Sunken Garden Poetry Festival, the inclusive summer programming will take place around the museum's 152-acre campus. The experiential events will happen several nights per week and be open to audiences of all ages. Hill-Stead kicks off the inaugural series with a venerable celebration of the Year of the Woman to coincide with the centennial of women's suffrage. Our signature events will amplify women's crucial role in history.

To ensure the safety of the audience and the performers, audience size will be limited with viewers socially distanced from each other and the performers. Plumb states, "We are excited to be able to dance together again. I'm even more thrilled to be outside this summer on the beautiful lawn of the Hill-Stead Museum. It has been a long quarantine and we are eager to be at the forefront of bringing live performance back to Connecticut audiences."

Guests are invited to arrive early to explore the breathtaking grounds, enjoy the stunning architecture of Theodate Pope Riddle's country estate, and descend into the house museum's beloved sunken gardens. The perfectly-preserved home interiors - including one of the finest collections of Impressionist art and period furnishings - is only available to tour on a by-appointment basis. More information on the Hill-Stead Museum can be found at hillstead.org. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket and picnic or order beverages online through The Wise Old Dog .

Plumb continues, "The content of both programs is perfectly attuned to the reality that we all have been experiencing both together and apart. I love that we will be celebrating the works of Leonardo da Vinci steps away from one of the most singular art collections in the United States. I am also humbled that our female-led company will dance in the shadow of an architectural marvel designed by a woman who was so far ahead of her time. The paintings in the house were cutting edge at the time of their acquisition and I believe that our use of modern dance performed with contemporary music against an LED projection wall for The Dance of Da Vinci 2.0 honors the Pope's passion for art that celebrates history while pushing boundaries."

Duos & Trios

July 8 and 10 at 6:30pm at Hill-Stead Museum

Sonia Plumb Dance Company presents a program of duos and trios featuring Fire or Ice and excerpts from Dance of da Vinci 2.0. Fire or Ice, which premiered in October 2016, is about two heads of State from very different races and cultures. They must learn each other's language in order to cross boundaries, whether they be local, national or international in order to work together. Fire or Ice was created in collaboration with dancer Paul Dennis. This performance will feature recorded music from Hartford's own Daniel Salazar, Jr.

The Dance of da Vinci 2.0

July 31 and August 1 at 7:30pm

August 2 at 2:30* and 6:30pm

at Hill-Stead Museum

The long-awaited premiere of Dance of da Vinci 2.0 arrives after the pandemic shut down its previously scheduled run. Six dancers are propelled through space and time in front of moving projections by artist Bryan Swormstedt on an LED wall backdrop. Original music by Michael Wall (SoundFORMovement).

*Please note that the August 2nd 2:30pm matinee will not feature projections.

Tickets for each performance are $65 with senior tickets available for $50 and student tickets being $25. Tickets can be purchased at SoniaPlumbDance.org. With limited seating for each performance, interested parties should purchase tickets as soon as possible. There is ample on-site, free parking.

Hill-Stead Museum is located at 35 Mountain Road in Farmington, CT.

Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You