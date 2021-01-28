Sonia Plumb Dance Announces Intimate Live and Video Premieres of PENELOPE'S ODYSSEY - PHASE 1

Originally scheduled to premiere in October 2020, but paused due to COVID, Sonia Plumb Dance Company's newest developmental work, Penelope's Odyssey - Phase 1, will be premiered on Friday, February 12 at 7pm in an intimate and safe performance at Hartford Stage. The full-length modern dance production will subsequently premiere virtually on Saturday, February 20 at 7pm. Tickets for this compelling alternative twist on Homer's classic The Odyssey are available at SoniaPlumbDance.org.

Penelope's Odyssey tells the story of Penelope, wife of King Odysseus, and the women of Ithaca who all have been waiting ten years for the return of their loved ones after the Trojan War. In this contemporary version, choreographer Sonia Plumb focuses on gender roles and societal norms seen through the lens of time by weaving in topics of romance, betrayal, single motherhood, arranged marriage, war and its impact on the mental health of veterans. Often seen as boring, this fresh take on The Odyssey tells a story of survival in today's world.

"Life really does imitate art," says Artistic Director Sonia Plumb. "The dancer who was set to play Odysseus is based in London and has been unable to get here due pandemic travel restrictions. This premiere allows me to focus on Penelope's life without bringing the husband into the picture."

Penelope's Odyssey - Phase 1 features a top-notch corps of professional dancers including Michaela Esteban, Katie Garcia, Jessie Levin, Sonia Plumb, JoJo (Joan) Rodriguez, Andy Santana, and Mark Willis.

A limited number of tickets will be available at $55 for the in-person performance at Hartford Stage on February 12, 2021 at 7pm. Audiences will experience a first glimpse of this piece-in-process including impressive costume and set design, as well as stunning dancers that have fought to work in their artform despite the many hurdles of the past year.

For this live event, SPDC has been working hand-in-hand with Hartford Stage to implement clear and effective procedures in alignment with Connecticut guidelines and venue policies. Those procedures include outlining clear "groupings" of artists, front of house crew, and audience bubbles that will not overlap at any point and will be monitored and staffed to effectively maintain social distancing, contact tracing, and sanitization.

"Although we've had to get creative in how we gather for this project, Hartford Stage's theater is truly the ideal setting for social distancing. With a stage thrust of approximately 20feet deep, the audience will have a natural buffer zone from the performers." says SPDC Executive Director Andrea Blesso.

The performance will be filmed and edited for virtual enjoyment starting on Saturday, February 20 at 7pm. Online admission is $25. Audiences that want to experience the show live at Hartford Stage and revisit the work virtually can buy a bundle ticket for $75. For more information and tickets, please visit www.soniaplumbdance.org