Shubert Theatre New Haven Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, April 21-23

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR comes to Shubert Theatre in New Haven April 21-23, 2023.

The five performances run Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sunday at 1:00 & 6:30pm. Tickets are on sale online at Shubert.com, by phone at 203-562-5666 and at the Shubert Theatre Box Office (247 College Street, New Haven).

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, the legendary score reflects rock roots with songs like "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane" and "Superstar." The cast stars Jack Hopewell as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. The tour also welcomes Isaac Ryckeghem as Caiaphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran and sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Mark Binns.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base as demonstrated by NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert." This epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020. The 2022-2023 North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Work Light Productions.