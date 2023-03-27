Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shubert Theatre New Haven Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, April 21-23

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Mar. 27, 2023 Â 
Shubert Theatre New Haven Presents JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, April 21-23

Following critically acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR comes to Shubert Theatre in New Haven April 21-23, 2023.

The five performances run Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 2:00 & 8:00pm and Sunday at 1:00 & 6:30pm. Tickets are on sale online at Shubert.com, by phone at 203-562-5666 and at the Shubert Theatre Box Office (247 College Street, New Haven).

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, the legendary score reflects rock roots with songs like "I Don't Know How to Love Him," "Gethsemane" and "Superstar." The cast stars Jack Hopewell as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. The tour also welcomes Isaac Ryckeghem as Caiaphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas.

Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran and sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Mark Binns.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base as demonstrated by NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert." This epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV.

Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020. The 2022-2023 North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Work Light Productions.




LATE NITE CATECHISM Comes To Warner Theatre, June 11 Photo
LATE NITE CATECHISM Comes To Warner Theatre, June 11
The Warner Theatre will welcome LATE NITE CATECHISM to the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Sunday, June 11 at 3 pm! Tickets go on sale to Warner Supporters Tuesday, March 28 at 10 am, and to the general public Friday, March 31 at 10 am.
ABBAFAB A Tribute To ABBA Comes To Warner Theatre On June 16 Photo
ABBAFAB A Tribute To ABBA Comes To Warner Theatre On June 16
The Warner Theatre will welcome ABBAFAB, a tribute to the music of ABBA, to the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Friday, June 16 at 7:30 pm! Tickets go on sale to Warner Supporters Tuesday, March 28 at 10 am, and to the general public Friday, March 31 at 10 am.
Broadways Eden Espinosa Comes To Legacy Theatre, April 2 Photo
Broadway's Eden Espinosa Comes To Legacy Theatre, April 2
Broadway's Eden Espinosa comes to the Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT on Sunday, April 2 at 2pm.
Playhouse on Park to Present World Premiere of DANDELION Beginning in April Photo
Playhouse on Park to Present World Premiere of DANDELION Beginning in April
DANDELION, adapted from the children's book by Don Freeman, will run from April 25 - May 14th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT. This production is part of Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audience Series, and is recommended for Grades Pre-K - 3.

More Hot Stories For You


Playhouse on Park to Present World Premiere of DANDELION Beginning in AprilPlayhouse on Park to Present World Premiere of DANDELION Beginning in April
March 26, 2023

DANDELION, adapted from the children's book by Don Freeman, will run from April 25 - May 14th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT. This production is part of Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audience Series, and is recommended for Grades Pre-K - 3.
Drama Works Theatre Company To Present The Powerful Family Dramedy, INDEPENDENCEDrama Works Theatre Company To Present The Powerful Family Dramedy, INDEPENDENCE
March 24, 2023

Old Saybrook's Drama Works Theatre Company will continue their 2023 season with Lee Blessing's Independence.
The Met: Live in HD Brings FALSTAFF to the Warner in AprilThe Met: Live in HD Brings FALSTAFF to the Warner in April
March 24, 2023

The Met: Live in HD, the Metropolitan Operaâ€™s award-winning series of live high-definition cinema simulcasts, presentsÂ Giuseppe Verdi's FALSTAFF, Saturday, April 1 at 12:30 pm ET,Â in the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage).Â 
Latanya Farrell Joins Playhouse Theatre Group's ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDERLatanya Farrell Joins Playhouse Theatre Group's ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER
March 24, 2023

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE and dance 'till midnight to the music of CT local Latanya Farrell (back by popular demand)! The gala will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER.
2nd Act Series: Patty Walcott Henderson Comes To The Palace Theatre2nd Act Series: Patty Walcott Henderson Comes To The Palace Theatre
March 24, 2023

On Wednesday, May 24th at 7 PM, recently retired registered nurse Patty Walcott Henderson will share the inspiring story of how she turned her life around in her second act.
share