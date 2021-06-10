Shubert New Haven Announces 2021-2022 Broadway Series - HAIRSPRAY, BEAUTIFUL, WAITRESS & More

Anthony McDonald, Executive Director of the Shubert Theatre, announced the lineup of the 2021-2022 Broadway Series shows for the theatre's 107th Anniversary Season.

Mr. McDonald commented, "All of us at the Shubert miss seeing our patrons, and we are sure they miss gathering with family and friends for the experience of live performances in our wonderful theatre. The arts have a way of inspiring us and lifting our spirits - and we will continue that tradition at the Shubert during the 2021-2022 season. We are committed to making our patron's return to the Shubert an experience that makes them comfortable and they can trust. The extended intermission of this last year is almost over and it's time for you to take your seats - our Broadway Series will return! And come this fall, we will finally open our doors once more and Raise the Curtain on a new season, with new possibilities, at the legendary Shubert Theatre! I am quite excited to share with you the 2021-2022 Broadway Series of shows!"

The Broadway Series will begin in October with the epic Broadway hit musical ANASTASIA (October 22-24, 2021). This adventure-filled musical transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian empire to 1920s Paris in a lavish production that brings the mystery of Russia's Grand Duchess Anastasia to life on stage. Following its successful run in 2018, BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL returns by popular demand January 21-23, 2022, featuring beloved songs from four of America's greatest songwriters.

The Shubert will present the long-awaited debut of WAITRESS (March 4-6, 2022). This hit musical - inspired by the beloved film - is brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team featuring original music and lyrics by Grammy-a??winner Sara Bareilles. The series follows with another debut - AN AMERICAN IN PARIS (May 19-21, 2022). Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film, this classic musical transports audiences to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. The winner of four Tony Awards, this exquisite production is filled with Gershwin's soaring melodies and matched by gravity-defying dance - "Who Could Ask for Anything More?"

The Broadway Series culminates with lighthearted entertainment the whole family can experience together when the great, big, fantastically fun musical HAIRSPRAY (June 24-26, 2022) comes to the New Haven in its all-new touring production. This Tony-winning Best Musical is piled bouffant-high with laughter and deliriously tuneful songs.

The Shubert is ready to take your order and will be mailing subscription renewals to all current Shubert Broadway Subscribers. For more information, visit shubert.com. Patrons can call 203.773.4328. While the Shubert Box Office staff continues to work remotely, they will make best efforts to provide prompt customer service.

Anastasia

October 22- 24, 2021

Friday 8:00pm

Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm

Sunday 12:00 & 5:30pm

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled musical ANASTASIA transports audiences from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family. This Broadway hit features a soaring score with songs like "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December."

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical

January 21- 23, 2022

Friday 8:00pm

Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm

Sunday 12:00 & 5:00pm

Long before she was Carole King, chart-topping music legend, she was Carol Klein, Brooklyn girl with passion and chutzpah. She fought her way into the record business as a teenager and, by the time she reached her twenties, had the husband of her dreams and a flourishing career writing hits for the biggest acts in rock 'n' roll. But it wasn't until her personal life began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Waitress

March 4-6, 2022

Friday 8:00pm

Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm

Sunday 1:00 & 6:30pm

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "a??The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Inspired by the beloved film, this Tony Award-nominated hit is brought to life by a groundbreaking, all-female creative team featuring original music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles ("Love Song," "Brave," "Saint Honesty"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (a??I Am Sama??) and original direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (a??Pippina??, a??Finding Neverlanda??).

An American in Paris

May 19-21, 2022

Thursday 7:30pm

Friday 10:00am - Special Performance for Schools

Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm

Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! Who Could Ask for Anything More?

Inspired by the Academy Award winning film, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS transports audiences to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. In this poignant production, Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris to try and make his mark as a painter. Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets the mysterious Lise, a young Parisian ballet dancer with a haunting secret who, like Jerry, is yearning for a new beginning. The winner of four Tony Awards, this exquisite production is filled with music from legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, featuring the classics "I Got Rhythm," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and more.

Hairspray

June 24-26, 2022

Friday 8:00pm

Saturday 2:00 & 8:00pm

Sunday 12:00 & 5:00pm

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon that inspired the blockbuster film and live television event, is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

HAIRSPRAY features the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," "It Takes Two," and incorporating "Ladies Choice" from the musical film adaption.

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

For complete show information visit shubert.com