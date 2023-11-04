Shoreline Playwrights in Collaboration with Drama Works Theatre to Present HOLIDAY WORKS IN PROGRESS

Shoreline Playwrights in collaboration with Drama Works Theatre present a reading of two new holiday plays by Laura Thoma and Teresa Mella Fogel.

By: Nov. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Shoreline Playwrights in Collaboration with Drama Works Theatre to Present HOLIDAY WORKS IN PROGRESS

Shoreline Playwrights in collaboration with Drama Works Theatre will present "Holiday Works in Progress", a reading of two new holiday plays by Laura Thoma and Teresa Mella Fogel. Performances will be Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, December 17 at 3:00.

Laura Thoma will present, "Miss Margaret's Barton Cottage Christmas Surprise". This play is a continuation of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility". It focuses on the adventurous youngest Dashwood, Margaret, who has grown up, traveled the world and is back at Barton Cottage to surprise her mother and sister for Christmas. A charming holiday romp with characters you know and love, complete with singing, dancing, and the mistaken identity of a new character, Margaret's possible love interest. Lavinia.

Teresa Mella Fogel will present "Holiday House". Amanda is a desperate woman; she has lost all her material possessions and is fighting for custody of her daughter. With nowhere to turn she breaks into the summer home of former clients hoping for some warmth and comfort during the Christmas season. Sara is grieving the loss of both her parents. Looking for solace, she goes to their summer home to feel close to them, only to find that a stranger has broken in. Can the magic of Christmas help these two women find their way?

Laura Thoma is a Guilford resident who has been a theatre professional for most of her life. A talented playwright she is fortunate to have her work published internationally and produced locally.

Teresa Mella Fogel is an Old Saybrook resident. She is a published and produced playwright who came to playwriting in the second chapter of her life.

Drama Works Theatre, was founded by artistic director Ed Wilhelms in the fall of 2019.

Wilhelms created Drama Works Theatre as a small intimate off-Broadway type of space. The forty-eight seat theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook off I-95 and has convenient and ample parking. With many restaurants to choose from in the area, Ed's goal is to give people a reason to rethink having to take a train to experience an evening of powerful theatre.




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Westport Country Playhouse to Present Script in Hand Reading of THEATRE PEOPLE Photo
Westport Country Playhouse to Present Script in Hand Reading of THEATRE PEOPLE

Westport Country Playhouse will present 'Theatre People,' a comedy script in hand playreading. Cast includes Shereen Ahmed, Erin Noel Grennan, Beth Leavel, John Rapson, Rodolfo Soto, and Lee Wilkof.

2
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is Coming To The Palace Theatre This Month Photo
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is Coming To The Palace Theatre This Month

Experience the enchantment of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS as it returns for a national tour, visiting 30 cities this holiday season. Don't miss this ultimate holiday variety show filled with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music, and magic.

3
Connecticut Ballet Brings THE NUTCRACKER to Stamford and Hartford Photo
Connecticut Ballet Brings THE NUTCRACKER to Stamford and Hartford

Connecticut Ballet has announced the dates and times for the 2023 Stamford and Hartford engagements of its beloved holiday blockbuster, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. 

4
Eugene ONeill Theater Center Receives $138,595 Grant for Rehabilitation of Monte Cristo Co Photo
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Receives $138,595 Grant for Rehabilitation of Monte Cristo Cottage

he Eugene O'Neill Theater Center has been awarded a $138,595 grant from the National Park Service's Save America's Treasures program for the rehabilitation of Monte Cristo Cottage, Eugene O'Neill's Boyhood Home in New London. Learn more about the project and how it aims to preserve this important landmark for future generations.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal Video
Get a Sneak Peek Inside Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Dress Rehearsal
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
The Diary of Anne Frank in Connecticut The Diary of Anne Frank
DRESSING ROOM THEATRE (10/26-11/12)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches in Connecticut Angels in America, Part One: Millennium Approaches
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (11/03-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Christmas Cookies in Connecticut Christmas Cookies
Pantochino (12/01-12/23)
The Prom in Connecticut The Prom
Staples Players (11/10-11/18)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in Connecticut The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (4/26-4/28)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Connecticut On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (12/15-12/16)
Encore! A Broadway Musical Revue in Connecticut Encore! A Broadway Musical Revue
City Youth Theater/ City Stage Company (11/30-12/01)
The Uninvited in Connecticut The Uninvited
Clan na Gael Players (11/16-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You