Shoreline Playwrights in Collaboration with Drama Works Theatre to Present HOLIDAY WORKS IN PROGRESS

Shoreline Playwrights in collaboration with Drama Works Theatre will present "Holiday Works in Progress", a reading of two new holiday plays by Laura Thoma and Teresa Mella Fogel. Performances will be Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, December 17 at 3:00.

Laura Thoma will present, "Miss Margaret's Barton Cottage Christmas Surprise". This play is a continuation of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility". It focuses on the adventurous youngest Dashwood, Margaret, who has grown up, traveled the world and is back at Barton Cottage to surprise her mother and sister for Christmas. A charming holiday romp with characters you know and love, complete with singing, dancing, and the mistaken identity of a new character, Margaret's possible love interest. Lavinia.

Teresa Mella Fogel will present "Holiday House". Amanda is a desperate woman; she has lost all her material possessions and is fighting for custody of her daughter. With nowhere to turn she breaks into the summer home of former clients hoping for some warmth and comfort during the Christmas season. Sara is grieving the loss of both her parents. Looking for solace, she goes to their summer home to feel close to them, only to find that a stranger has broken in. Can the magic of Christmas help these two women find their way?

Laura Thoma is a Guilford resident who has been a theatre professional for most of her life. A talented playwright she is fortunate to have her work published internationally and produced locally.

Teresa Mella Fogel is an Old Saybrook resident. She is a published and produced playwright who came to playwriting in the second chapter of her life.

Drama Works Theatre, was founded by artistic director Ed Wilhelms in the fall of 2019.

Wilhelms created Drama Works Theatre as a small intimate off-Broadway type of space. The forty-eight seat theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook off I-95 and has convenient and ample parking. With many restaurants to choose from in the area, Ed's goal is to give people a reason to rethink having to take a train to experience an evening of powerful theatre.