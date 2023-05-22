Sherman Players To Present PERSONALITY CONFLICTS By Dean Alexander in June

SHERMAN, CONN. On Friday June 2, The Sherman Players will open PERSONALITY CONFLICTS, written and directed by Dean Alexander. This comedy will be the first of two Special Presentations to come to the mainstage in addition to the four productions in the 2023 season. The curtain goes up at 8:00 p.m. for a two weekend run.

Gary really wants to ask out Mary Ann. The only trouble is his full-blown panic attacks every time he tries! What's buried in his subconscious that's preventing him getting close to the girl of his dreams? Will therapy with the self-styled "Dr. Joyful" get to the root of his problems?

We enter our hero Gary's subconscious mind as turmoil, both in his head and in his physical reality, ensues when the different aspects of Gary's personality engage with one another to try and solve his problems. Funny, poignant and at times shocking, Dean Alexander's new play tackles some big issues with flair, humor and insight.

IMPORTANT: The play contains adult themes, and scenes of domestic violence. It is not recommended for younger audiences.

Steve Stott, President of the Sherman Players says "We're excited to launch our Special Presentation productions program with Dean's PERSONALITY CONFLICTS. It's an intriguing piece that delves into complex workings of the mind with a lightness of touch, a real understanding of the subject and a lot of big laughs - without shying away from what may be dark, uncomfortable, and deeply hidden. This is a new play that's not to be missed!"

Playwright Alexander says, "I can't express enough how thankful I am to the Sherman Playhouse for producing my play, PERSONALITY CONFLICTS, and to this wonderful cast for bringing such a collection of characters to life. Their talents and thoughtfulness to detail are especially appreciated."

The cast of PERSONALITY CONFLICTS features Sam Everett, Maya Daley, Alexa Wild, Dean Alexander, Jeffry Bukowski, Kevin McNulty, Gale Alexander, Cara Bunning, Jair Barradaz, Lynn Nissenbaum, Steve Stott, Chris Marker and Max Alexander.

Look for the second Specialty Presentation, YASHICA 8 by Kevin Sosbe in mid-August.

PERSONALITY CONFLICTS runs June 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on June 4 and 11. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth under 13 and students with a valid student ID.

Reservations can be made online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.

About The Sherman Players: Since 1926, the Sherman Playhouse has been a gem inspiring the creative energies of performing artists of all ages. Great Theatre Is Closer Than You Think. The Sherman Players is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization run by volunteers. Visit our site at www.shermanplayers.org




