Shaina Taub's TWELFTH NIGHT to be Presented at Staples Players This Month

If you love Shakespeare, you can't miss this show. If Shakespeare is not your thing, you can't miss this show! Staples Players will win you over with this adaptation of Twelfth Night and composer/lyricist Shaina Taub's kick-ass contemporary score. Excuse the language-this is a family-friendly show. But Taub brings an edge to her jazz-funk songs, peppy additives to Shakespeare's ornate dialogue, that Co-Directors David Roth and Kerry Long, Music Director Luke Rosenberg, and Choreographer Rachel MacIsaac couldn't resist.

Pairing crowd-pleasing pop with the Bard's iambic pentameter for a fresh take on this classic tale that even kids will eat up? Brilliant. Audience members of all ages will enjoy 90 minutes of fast-paced fun, feasting on the visual and auditory delights of this Twelfth Night smorgasbord. Performances are March 17, 18, 24, and 25 at 7:30 pm, and March 19 and 25 at 3 pm.

"We have been wanting to do a Shakespeare show for a while now-it's a wonderful learning opportunity for the students," says Roth. But with Covid reducing the number of musicals kids have been able to do recently, there was a thirst for another musical this winter. "We discovered Shaina Taub a couple of years ago and were enthralled by her inventive music-it's catchy, it's clever," says Roth. "When we heard the Twelfth Night cast recording, we knew we wanted to produce it at Staples. Although it's Shakespeare's story, written over 400 years ago, the themes are so relevant today. It's a comedy about identity, self-discovery and-that classic theme-love."

Long comments, "When we first announced the show to the students we said, 'Trust us. Listen to the music. You will fall in love with the show.' Sure enough, two days later, the 4 building hallway was filled with kids belting out tunes."

Taub actually came out to Westport and spent two hours with the cast, giving insight on the show and her career path as an actor-writer and gathering the kids around the piano for a spirited sing-along. Between those infectious songs and the two numbers the kids performed for the composer, it was clear this is not your gramma's Shakespeare. "Anyone who thinks, 'Oh Shakespeare is boring,' need not be worried with this show," says Long. "The music is jazzy, poppy, a little bit of funk thrown in. The scenes are from Shakespeare's script, told in his language. The songs are written in modern English. You'd think it wouldn't work but the two styles meld together well."

The creative team was thrilled to see the students jump in with gusto to the challenges of Shakespeare. Nikki Sternberg (SHS '23), who shares the role of Olivia with Madelyn Spera (SHS '23), says, "I first prepared for my role by translating all my lines into modern English and then making sure I understood the Shakespearean language. We did a lot of table work to not only dissect the Shakespeare, but to map out our characters and create all of the many relationships that come to life on stage. Blocking the scenes was an important part of the process because blocking can help communicate what's going on when the language might create barriers." For Shakespeare-phobes, Sternberg reassures, "This show is full of so much life and color. The dancing, the costumes, the set, the hair and makeup, the lights, and all other aspects make the show a living, breathing thing. I think the music really separates our show from other Shakespearean performances and is a lot of fun to work with and watch."

Henry Carson (SHS '24), who plays Toby, saw Twelfth Night as a young boy and was taken with the show and how "the actors were able to convey the plot despite some audience members not fully understanding the language." He is enjoying the challenge of playing laidback Toby-quite a change from Nathan Detroit, his role last fall in Guys and Dolls, and from himself. "I have to bring energy to the scenes but understand that this character goes through the world quite differently than I do," says Carson. "What's so great about this production is that the Shakespeare has been morphed in some sections to make room for these great new musical numbers. The music keeps the pace quick and exciting, while the Shakespeare text is given plenty of time to thrive on stage. It's a perfect blend."

Max Ardrey (SHS '23) shares the role of Sebastian with Cameron Mann (SHS '24). Sebastian is the twin of Viola, a role shared by Samantha Edwards (SHS '24) and Quinn Mulvey (SHS '23). You may have seen Twelfth Night posters around town, featuring the twin pairs. "Sebastian has been one to coast through life, overshadowing his twin sister Viola," says Ardrey. "However in Illyria, he finds himself playing the supporting role in his own life when Viola essentially takes his place. It's really fun to put our own spin on these classic characters. I've loved seeing what parts of myself I can see in Sebastian, like his light-hearted and slightly oblivious nature." Is Ardrey a fan of the Bard? "If I wasn't before, I certainly am now," he says. "I've never performed Shakespeare on stage, and now I think just reading it doesn't do it justice."

Kerry Long encourages patrons to bring the whole family: "It's short, it's colorful, it's fast paced, and funny. It's a great way to introduce your kids to Shakespeare without sitting through a three-hour play. This will give them a taste and also make Shakespeare not so daunting to understand." If that doesn't lure 'em, the taste of ice cream might: Kids 12-and-under get a sweet goodie bag at check in, including a coupon for a free ice cream cone, generously donated by our friends at Saugatuck Sweets, and a button to proudly announce their FIRST SHAKESPEARE!

Performance Schedule



Friday and Saturday Evenings: March 17, 18, 24 & 25 at 7:30 pm

Matinees: March 19 & 25 at 3:00 pm

Run time: approximately 90 minutes (+ one 15-minute intermission)

Performance Location

Staples High School Auditorium

70 North Avenue

Westport, CT 06880

Tickets

Purchase tickets at staplesplayers.com or at the door, starting 30 minutes prior to performances (subject to availability). Click this link for the Double Cast Performance Schedule.