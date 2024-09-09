Seven Angels Theatre Reveals Season Lineup; Artistic & Managing Director Departs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seven Angels Theatre has announced its new season, and the last with its outgoing Artistic & Managing Director, Semina DeLaurentis.

"After 35 years, that this season will be my last at Seven Angels as the Artistic & Managing Director," DeLaurentis writes. "It is time for me to put up my feet and hand the reins of our beloved theatre to the next generation of artists. I think after 35 years, I’ve earned it! Selecting our 35th anniversary season has allowed me to reflect on many of the wonderful things we have produced over the years and the difference we have made.

The new season lineup is as follows:

UNCHAINED MELODIES - The Doo-Wop Musical

Nov 1 - 24, 2024

Under the streetlamps of East Coast cities, doo-wop emerged bringing tight harmonies to the soundtrack of the 1950s. Beginning with groups like The Drifters and The Platters, Unchained Melodies celebrates the swingin’ harmonies of the ‘50s and ‘60s, featuring songs like “Blue Moon,” “16 Candles,” “Save the Last Dance,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Charlie Brown,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “On Broadway,” and “Working My Way Back to You.”

LAST CALL FOR CHRISTMAS AT EARLENE'S DINER

Dec 6 - 22, 2024

It’s Christmas time at Earlene’s Diner…and it’s closing time! After serving up a hearty meal of laughter, songs and cups of coffee, Earlene is hanging up her apron and heading North to care for her aunt. Will Pottsville be the same without her? What’s next for Earlene? And what does Santa have to do with it?? Order up a big slice of holiday cheer with Earlene, performed by her delightful alter ego Michelle Gotay, before she turns the lights off one last time. You won’t want to miss Last Call for Christmas at Earlene’s Diner!

THE WEDDING BINDER

Mar 14 - Apr 6, 2025

When Cherie’s boyfriend pops the question, she has no doubts that answer will be “YES!” After all, she’s been planning her dream wedding ever since she unwrapped her Fairytale Dream Wedding Barbie. With a binder stuffed full of ideas for the perfect dress, reception and ceremony, Cherie has her big day mapped out. Unfortunately, fate, friends and family have other plans that threaten to darken her dream and turn Cherie into a Bridezilla. A hilarious new comedy from the writer of I Loved, I Lost, I Made Spaghetti; Love & Spumoni; Italian Mom Loves You!; and Secondo.

SISTER ACT - The Musical

Apr 25 - May 18, 2025

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Based on the classic film comedy, this Tony-nominated Broadway musical is a reason to REJOICE! Can I get an “amen?!”

