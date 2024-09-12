Senator Murphy To Moderate Hillary Rodham Clinton Tour Stop At The Bushnell This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hillary Rodham Clinton tour today announced U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) is set to moderate the Hartford tour stop during the 16-city tour this fall, Secretary Clinton's first tour of the U.S. since 2019. The show will take place September 26 at 7 p.m. at The Bushnell Performing Arts Center. Senator Murphy will join the former First Lady, Senator from New York, and U.S. Secretary of State live on stage and take audiences on a journey of unvarnished exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, as well as friendship, aging, marriage, and how we can all work together to shape a future to be proud of.

Secretary Clinton, also a New York Times best-selling author, and GRAMMY-award winner, will release her new book Something Lost, Something Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty through Simon & Schuster on September 17, 2024

Attendees will journey through the landscape of today's political climate, exploring ways to shape a better future for our children and grandchildren—all while enjoying a dynamic and thought-provoking evening.

Senator Murphy, a lifelong Connecticut resident, has been a dedicated advocate for his home state, championing job creation, affordable healthcare, education, and gun reform. Serving on the Senate's HELP and Foreign Relations Committees, Murphy has focused on mental health reform, affordable college, and diplomacy. Following the Sandy Hook shooting, he became a leading voice for commonsense gun laws. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, he's promoted Connecticut's manufacturing sector and his “Buy American” initiative.

The Hillary Rodham Clinton tour is produced by Chicago-based Innovation Arts and Entertainment. Tickets are on-sale now. For more information, tour dates, and to purchase VIP packages and tickets, visit www.hillaryclintonlive.com.

2024 Tour Dates (subject to change)

Monday, September 16 at 7 p.m. Washington D.C. DAR Constitution Hall

Tuesday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Newark, NJ New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Friday, September 20 at 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre

Thursday, September 26 at 7 p.m. Hartford, CT The Bushnell Performing Arts Center

Friday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. Boston, MA Boch Center - Wang Theatre

Monday, October 7 at 7 p.m. San Francisco, CA Davies Symphony Hall

Thursday, October 10 at 7 p.m. Philadelphia, PA Kimmel Center – Academy of Music

Sunday, October 13 at 7 p.m. Chicago, IL Auditorium Theatre

Monday, October 14 at 7 p.m. Houston, TX Jesse H. Jones Hall for the Performing Arts

Tuesday, October 15 at 7 p.m. Tampa, FL Straz Center for the Performing Arts

Thursday, October 17 at 7 p.m. Durham, NC DPAC

Sunday, October 20 at 3 p.m. Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Monday, October 21 at 7 p.m. Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Sunday, October 27 at 4 p.m. Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

Monday, October 28 at 7 p.m. Detroit, MI Detroit Opera House

Wednesday, October 30 at 8:30 p.m. New York City, NY Carnegie Hall

About Hillary Rodham Clinton

Hillary Rodham Clinton has spent over five decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of State, and the first woman nominated for president by a major political party. She is the author of ten best-selling books, host of the podcast You and Me Both, founder of the global production studio HiddenLight Productions, Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast, and a Professor of Practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and Presidential Fellow at Columbia World Projects at Columbia University. She is married to former U.S. President Bill Clinton, has one daughter Chelsea, and three grandchildren: Charlotte, Aidan, and Jasper. Visit HillaryClinton.com.

