See the Ways That Hartford Theaters Are Connecting With Audiences Online

The Hartford Courant has shared the ways in the leading theaters in Hartford are coming together to bring online streaming content to audiences while theaters are dark.

Hartford Stage, TheaterWorks and Playhouse on Park have announced a series of virtual events to engage audiences and employees.

TheaterWorks is hosting an online version of its "Living Room" concert series.

The first concert, on April 1 at 7:30 p.m. on both Facebook Live and Instagram, will feature singer/songwriter/composer Todd Alsup.

Also on April 1, at 5 p.m., Hartford Stage will take to Zoom for "Scene and Heard Live!," billed as "one night, four artistic directors, 40 years of Hartford Stage." It's an online "cocktail party" hosted by Hartford Stage's new artistic director Melia Bensussen, featuring the three people who preceded her in that position: Darko Tresnjak (who served from 2011 until last year), Michael Wilson (1998-2011) and Mark Lamos (1980-1997).

Playhouse on Park co-founder Sean Harris will host "Shoot the Sh*t with Sean" series of four weekly chats Saturdays at 11 a.m., starting April 4 on the theater's Facebook page. It's an interactive discussion where Harris can answer questions live, with a different topic each week. The inaugural April 4 episode focuses on "A Theater's Identity (And How That Determines Everything)."

