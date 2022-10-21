Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The performance is on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7pm.

Oct. 21, 2022  

See The National Theatre Of London's JACK ABSOLUTE at The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month

This fall The Ridgefield Playhouse continues its tradition of presenting the best of British theater with its FirstLight Home Care Classical Series. On Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7pm is The National Theatre in HD screening of Jack Absolute Flies Again, a rollicking new comedy by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris (Twelfth Night).

A National Theatre production, the play is based on Richard Brinsley Sheridan's 1775 play The Rivals, a comedy of manners. After an aerial dogfight, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to win the heart of his old flame, Lydia Languish. Back on British soil, Jack's advances soon turn to anarchy when the young heiress demands to be loved on her own, very particular, terms. Emily Burns directs this spectacularly entertaining new version of Sheridan's The Rivals. Featuring a cast including Caroline Quentin, Laurie Davidson, Natalie Simpson and Kelvin Fletcher, Guardian called it "One of the funniest productions in the National's history." Tickets are free for all students 18 & under! The series is presented with Support from Whistle Stop Bakery.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($15 - $25), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.



