See National Theatre Of London's FRANKENSTEIN at The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month

The international sensation National Theatre of London's Frankenstein starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, Hamlet, BBC's Sherlock) and Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary, Trainspotting) is returning to the big screen of the Ridgefield Playhouse! Captured live in 2011, this imaginative retelling of Mary Shelley's classic novel was experienced by almost half a million people in cinemas around the world.

The sold-out production, directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire) and written by Nick Dear, has its leading men, Cumberbatch and Miller, alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation. The screening will take place on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7pm as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, and with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Discount tickets are available to members, seniors, college students, AAA members and Ridgefield Library card holders, with free tickets for all students 18 & under!

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein's bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal. Declared "truly spectacular" by The Daily Telegraph and "a monster hit" by Time Out, this captivating tale explores the concepts of scientific responsibility, social rejection, and the nature of good and evil. Be in the Playhouse audience on Halloween night and witness the phenomenon for yourself!

Next up from National Theatre in HD is Jack Absolute Flies Again on Wednesday, November 23 at 7pm. The rollicking new comedy by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris (Twelfth Night) is based on Richard Brinsley Sheridan's 1775 play The Rivals, a comedy of manners. Thanks to these screenings, the very best of British theatre is accessible from the comfort of your local playhouse seat!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($15 - 25) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.