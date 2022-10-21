Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

See National Theatre Of London's FRANKENSTEIN at The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month

The event is on October 31.

Connecticut News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

See National Theatre Of London's FRANKENSTEIN at The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month

The international sensation National Theatre of London's Frankenstein starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, Hamlet, BBC's Sherlock) and Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary, Trainspotting) is returning to the big screen of the Ridgefield Playhouse! Captured live in 2011, this imaginative retelling of Mary Shelley's classic novel was experienced by almost half a million people in cinemas around the world.

The sold-out production, directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire) and written by Nick Dear, has its leading men, Cumberbatch and Miller, alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation. The screening will take place on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 7pm as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, and with support from Whistle Stop Bakery. Discount tickets are available to members, seniors, college students, AAA members and Ridgefield Library card holders, with free tickets for all students 18 & under!

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein's bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal. Declared "truly spectacular" by The Daily Telegraph and "a monster hit" by Time Out, this captivating tale explores the concepts of scientific responsibility, social rejection, and the nature of good and evil. Be in the Playhouse audience on Halloween night and witness the phenomenon for yourself!

Next up from National Theatre in HD is Jack Absolute Flies Again on Wednesday, November 23 at 7pm. The rollicking new comedy by Richard Bean (One Man, Two Guvnors) and Oliver Chris (Twelfth Night) is based on Richard Brinsley Sheridan's 1775 play The Rivals, a comedy of manners. Thanks to these screenings, the very best of British theatre is accessible from the comfort of your local playhouse seat!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($15 - 25) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Little Theatre Of Manchester Announces Cast of IN THE HEIGHTSLittle Theatre Of Manchester Announces Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS
October 20, 2022

The caliente cast of Little Theatre of Manchester's In The Heights, will hit the historic Cheney Hall stage November 4 – 20, 2022. This Tony Award-winning Best Musical about family, community and life in Washington Heights features music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and was conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Westport Country Playhouse Hosts Voter Education Effort By Westport League Of Women VotersWestport Country Playhouse Hosts Voter Education Effort By Westport League Of Women Voters
October 20, 2022

In conjunction with the civil rights issues explored in Westport Country Playhouse’s current production, “From the Mississippi Delta,” the Westport chapter of the League of Women Voters (LWV) will have political information available in the Playhouse lobby, now through October 30. 
Photos: First Look At Lisa Lampanelli's BIG FAT FAILURE At Trevi LoungePhotos: First Look At Lisa Lampanelli's BIG FAT FAILURE At Trevi Lounge
October 19, 2022

Lisa Lampanelli: BIG FAT FAILURE began performances on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield, Connecticut. The show is filled with stories and songs in which the former Queen of Mean comes clean about all the things she f'ed up! See photos from the production.
Radio Theater Group Brings TALES OF TERROR To Windham Theatre GuildRadio Theater Group Brings TALES OF TERROR To Windham Theatre Guild
October 19, 2022

Prometheus Theatre of the Air, an award-winning radio theater troupe operating out of Eastern Connecticut, will bring Halloween to life on Saturday, Oct. 29 with a performance of Tales of Terror, radio dramatizations of three classic horror stories, live before an audience at the Windham Theatre Guild and simulcast over WILI.
SUPERSIZED COMEDY Comes To Carriage House TheaterSUPERSIZED COMEDY Comes To Carriage House Theater
October 19, 2022

The Carriage Theater along with Hartford Fringe Festival will present SUPERSIZED WOMEN OF COMEDY this Friday October 21st at 7:30pm.