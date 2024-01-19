Screening of SHOT IN THE ARM Comes to the Warner in February

From Oscar-nominee Scott Hamilton Kennedy and Executive Producer Neil deGrasse Tyson, SHOT IN THE ARM, their revealing documentary on vaccine hesitancy, will present a special film event for Torrington Area Health District at The Warner Theatre's Nancy Marine Studio Theatre. This is a free event.

Before anyone had heard of COVID-19, filmmaker Scott Hamilton Kennedy (THE GARDEN, FOOD EVOLUTION) began investigating the global measles epidemic, filming with top public health officials–including Anthony Fauci–as well as rare interviews with anti-vaccine activists - like Robert Kennedy, Jr. - who were persuading parents by the millions to refuse vaccines for their children. Then COVID-19 happened. Acting quickly, Kennedy shifted his directorial eye to this once-in-a-century tragedy. Both skeptical and hopeful, SHOT IN THE ARM explores vaccine hesitancy historically and in the context of the current COVID pandemic and how disinformation and misinformation are at the root of this disease. Can we replace cynicism with healthy curiosity and bridge the political divides that make us sick?

WHO: Attending in person on Wednesday, February 7 at The Warner Theatre is Director, Scott Hamilton Kennedy, Robert Rubbo, Director of Health, TAHD, Patricia M, Public Health Nurse, TAHD, Dr. Jessica Magda, Local Pediatrician and Dr. Paul Scalise, Medical Director of Charlott Hungerford Hospital, Local Hospital. The panel will be moderated by Dale from local radio station WZBG 97.3.

Produced by Scott Hamilton Kennedy, Mark Monroe, and Mark Steele, the film features: Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, MD; Karen Ernst; Dr. Paul A. Offit, MD; Dr. Peter J. Hotez, MD; Blima Marcus, DNP; and many others. It features interviews with Robert Kennedy, Jr., and numerous voices on both sides of the fiery vaccine debate.

WHEN: 5:30PM, February 7, 2024, at The Nancy Marine Studio Theatre

WHERE: The Warner Theatre | 68 Main Street, Torrington, CT 06790