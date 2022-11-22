Scott Bradlee's A VERY POSTMODERN CHRISTMAS Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse On December 14

Since its inception in 2011, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox have been making pop hits of today sound like the songs of yesterday. Reworking hit modern songs in alternative styles such as swing, doo-wop, jazz, and ragtime, the group went viral after their cover of Miley Cyrus' "We Can't Stop."

Now, nearly a decade later, Postmodern Jukebox has grown to become a pop culture mainstay in its own right, having played over a thousand shows on six continents worldwide - including acclaimed venues like Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House, and Red Rocks Amphitheater.

"A Very Postmodern Christmas" will come to The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 7:30pm, as part of the Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine & Jazz Series, and Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, with Support from Nutmeg Livery. The performance will feature exciting vocalists, instrumentalists and tap dancers to bring you an unforgettable entertainment experience. Scott Bradlee describes the show as: "Put simply, it's the touring equivalent of Bing Crosby singing Little Drummer Boy with David Bowie."

The night kicks off with a complimentary pre-show wine tasting for all ticket holders in the lobby beginning at 6:30pm with Ferrer Miranda Family Wines and art exhibit by Beth Walters-Storyk!

VIP upgrades are available, including a Meet & Greet Package and a VIP Tour Package! Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit Southwest Café (109 Danbury Rd, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary margarita with your entrée when you show your ticket! You can also contact Nutmeg Livery at (203) 438-1381 for transportation to and from this show and receive a 15% discount (subject to Town Car availability). Get ready to hear your favorite modern hits brought back in time with this amazing live performance that will be sure to put you in the holiday spirit!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($75-95, VIP upgrades available), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.