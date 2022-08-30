Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre to Present John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell in Concert in September

The night will include hits including “Route 66,” “Straighten Up and Fly Right,” “Paper Moon” and “I Only Have Eyes for You.”

Register for Connecticut News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 30, 2022  
Sacred Heart University Community Theatre to Present John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell in Concert in September

At Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell will pay homage to Nat King Cole, with the inspiration that his popular TV program brought to the American public "Nat King Cole & The Ladies of Song" features hits by the iconic singers who appeared on the show, including Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee and Carmen McRae. Songs throughout the evening will include some of their most memorable hits, including "Route 66," "Straighten Up and Fly Right," "Paper Moon" and "I Only Have Eyes for You."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHERE: SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield

WHEN: Friday, September 23, at 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: For tickets, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.





More Hot Stories For You


Arts & Culture Collaborative Will Present The Healing Nature Of Art Event Next MonthArts & Culture Collaborative Will Present The Healing Nature Of Art Event Next Month
August 30, 2022

The Arts & Culture Collaborative, Waterbury Region, is presenting a day-long interactive experience called, “The Healing Nature of Art” September 9,  from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Osborne Homestead Museum & Kellogg Science Museum, 500 Hawthorne Ave., Derby. 
Cast Announced For RENT at Downtown Cabaret TheatreCast Announced For RENT at Downtown Cabaret Theatre
August 30, 2022

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of RENT. The Pulitzer Prize-winning musical opens September 16 and runs through October 15th at Connecticut's most historic Cabaret Theatre.
AN EVENING WITH MARIA FRIEDMAN Comes to the Palace Theatre Next MonthAN EVENING WITH MARIA FRIEDMAN Comes to the Palace Theatre Next Month
August 30, 2022

The acclaimed eight-time Olivier Award nominee Maria Friedman is the headliner of this season's Orchestra Lumos (formerly the Stamford Symphony) Gala on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 7:30pm at the Palace Theatre.
The Ballard Institute Presents JACK AND THE BEANSTALK By Dream Tale Puppets, September 10The Ballard Institute Presents JACK AND THE BEANSTALK By Dream Tale Puppets, September 10
August 29, 2022

As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut will present Jack and the Beanstalk by Massachusetts-based Dream Tale Puppets on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m. ET in Betsy Paterson Square.
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Welcomes New Musical AZUL To Campus For DevelopmentEugene O'Neill Theater Center Welcomes New Musical AZUL To Campus For Development
August 29, 2022

Following its virtual development as a part of the 2020 Summer Season, the new musical Azul will receive an in-person developmental process on the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center campus this September.