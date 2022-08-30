Sacred Heart University Community Theatre to Present John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell in Concert in September

At Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell will pay homage to Nat King Cole, with the inspiration that his popular TV program brought to the American public "Nat King Cole & The Ladies of Song" features hits by the iconic singers who appeared on the show, including Dinah Washington, Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee and Carmen McRae. Songs throughout the evening will include some of their most memorable hits, including "Route 66," "Straighten Up and Fly Right," "Paper Moon" and "I Only Have Eyes for You."

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHERE: SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield

WHEN: Friday, September 23, at 7:30 p.m.

TICKETS: For tickets, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.