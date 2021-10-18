Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Pretty In Pink Breast Cancer Awareness Month Fundraiser

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre will host special screening of the film Pretty in Pink to raise funds and awareness for the Norma Pfriem Breast Center and celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

Molly Ringwald and Jon Cryer star in this 1980s teen classic about love, class and social cliques among the high school set. Named for the title song by The Psychedelic Furs, the film includes a "Brat Pack" cast and a hit soundtrack featuring New Order, INXS, The Smiths, Echo & the Bunnymen and Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark "If You Leave."

WHERE: SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield, CT

WHEN: Thursday, October 28, at 7 p.m.

TICKETS: $10 general admission. Proceeds go toward the Norma Pfriem Breast Center. For tickets, visit https://shucommunitytheatre.org/.