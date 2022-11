Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Judy Collins: Holiday & Hits

WINTER WONDERETTES will open at the Ivoryton Playhouse on Thursday, November 17th and runs through Sunday, December 18th, 2022. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org.

October 31, 2022

2022 has flown by and the holidays are almost upon us. Boughs of holly and turkey with all the trimmings and a big dollop of nostalgia are all we need to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. WINTER WONDERETTES,- a marvelous holiday musical - opening at the Ivoryton Playhouse on Thursday, November 17th, brings us all that and so much more.