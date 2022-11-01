Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Judy Collins: Holiday & Hits

The event is on Saturday, December 10, at 8 p.m.

Nov. 01, 2022  

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre presents Judy Collins: Holiday & Hits on Saturday, December 10, at 8 p.m.

In her 50-plus years in music, Judy Collins has always exhibited impeccable taste in songcraft. On her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, she curated a stunning collection featuring originals alongside songs by not-yet household names such as Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen, and adventurous selections by Jacques Brel and Francesco Landini. Her discerning palette, and her literary gifts, have enabled her to evolve into a poetic storyteller. Now, in her sixth decade as a singer and songwriter, Collins is experiencing a profound level of growth and prolific creativity.

WHERE: SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield

SPONSOR: SHU Community Theatre

TICKETS: $68. For tickets, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206708®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fshucommunitytheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




