Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Joan Osborne

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre will presents sinsger/songwriter, Joan Osborne, Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m.

Oct. 28, 2022  

On her 10th studio album, the masterful Trouble and Strife, Joan Osborne has issued a clarion call. With stunning vocals, a diverse range of sonics and incisive lyrics, this deeply engaging collection of new original songs is her response to "the crazy, chaotic times we're living in," she said, and "a recognition of the important role music has to play in this moment. Music has a unique ability to re-energize people and allow us to continue to hang on to that sense of joy of being alive."

Since she broke through 25 years ago with the multi-platinum Relish and its touchstone mega-smash "One of Us," the seven-time Grammy nominee has never played it safe. Osborne has followed her restless musical heart, exploring a diverse range of genres: pop rock, soul, R&B, blues, roots rock, gospel, funk and country-all of which can be heard on Trouble and Strife, along with the Western side of C&W and a touch of glam and disco.

Tackling serious subject matter in her writing while crafting music to "uplift," Osborne assembled "a great live band" (including several musicians who played on her acclaimed last album, Songs of Bob Dylan): guitarists Jack Petruzzelli, Nels Cline and Andrew Carillo; keyboardist Keith Cotton; bassist Richard Hammond; and drummer Aaron Comess. For vocal harmonies, she enlisted exquisite vocalists Catherine Russell, Ada Dyer, Martha Redbone and Audrey Martells.

SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield, Saturday, November 19, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 orchestra, $49 balcony. For tickets, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.



PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES and EDWARD SCISSORHANDS To Screen At Warner Theatre Photo
PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES and EDWARD SCISSORHANDS To Screen At Warner Theatre
Movies @ the Warner presents PLANES, TRAINS AND AUTOMOBILES Thursday, 11/3 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium. The following week, the Warner will show EDWARD SCISSORHANDS, Thursday, 11/10 at 7 pm.
The Met Operas 16th Season of HD Broadcasts Opens with Cherubinis MEDEA, Coming to the Big Photo
The Met Opera's 16th Season of HD Broadcasts Opens with Cherubini's MEDEA, Coming to the Big Screen of The Ridgefield Playhouse
The highly anticipated 2022-2023 season of the Met Opera kicked off with the company’s first-ever performance of Cherubini’s Medea. Rarely performed, it is an operatic adaption of the Greek myth. The Ridgefield Playhouse will screen an encore presentation on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 2pm.
Candace Bushnells IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Mo Photo
Candace Bushnell's IS THERE STILL SEX IN THE CITY Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Next Month
Was there a real “Mr. Big”? Does she really have a shoe obsession? Find out when Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell brings her one-woman show “Is There Still Sex in the City?” to The Ridgefield Playhouse stage! After an Off-Broadway run in 2021, The New York Times bestselling author will entertain audiences at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 8pm in her only area performance before she takes the show international in 2023!
Legacy Theatre Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring BEAUTY AND THE BEAST & More Photo
Legacy Theatre Announces 2023 Mainstage Season Featuring BEAUTY AND THE BEAST & More
After two seasons of uplifting, intriguing, and inspiring productions and performances, Legacy Theatre is back for their third season in 2023. Four productions will take the stage as part of Legacy's 2023 Mainstage Series.

