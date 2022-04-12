Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Chris Sarandon Podcast COOKING BY HEART Next Week

Oscar-nominated actor Chris Sarandon, who appeared in The Princess Bride, Fright Night and Dog Day Afternoon, will record his food-themed podcast, "Cooking by Heart," April 23 at Sacred Heart University Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road.

Sarandon, who has been recording the podcast at JP's Diner on campus, will have a live audience for his first guest at the theatre: New York Times best-selling author Adriana Trigiani. The show will begin at 5:30 p.m.; tickets are $20 and may be obtained at shucommunitytheatre.org.

The son of a Greek immigrant who settled in Beckley, WV, Sarandon was raised in restaurants, so he knows his topic well. "As long as I can remember, I was in the restaurant," Sarandon said. "From the time I was 9 or 10, I was working in the restaurant-dishwasher, cashier, bus boy-you name it. And my mother was a good cook who taught both her boys. She said, 'You won't have a woman taking care of you all your life. You have to know how to cook and take care of yourself.'"

The podcast is a talk with friends-both old and new-about food and family. Early guests included comedian Greg Proops from TV's Whose Line is It Anyway? and Sarandon's childhood friend, the Honorable Joseph R. Goodwin, a U.S. District Court judge in West Virginia.

During a break from recording at the diner recently, Sarandon said he's excited to bring the podcast to a live audience at SHU's theatre. "It's a marriage made in heaven," he said.

Known to fans in such varied roles as Jerry Dandridge in Fright Night, Prince Humperdinck in The Princess Bride, Leon Shermer in Dog Day Afternoon and the voice of Jack Skellington in The Nightmare Before Christmas, Sarandon met Trigiani when he starred in the film adaptation of her first book, Big Stone Gap.

Trigiani is the author of 20 other books, including The Shoemaker's Wife, the children's book The House of Love and her latest, The Good Left Undone. She is an award-winning playwright, television writer and producer and filmmaker who has made regular, memorable appearances on NBC's Today Show for more than 20 years.

Matt Oestreicher, theatre director, said Sarandon is an important and accomplished artist in the University's community. "We are excited to be collaborating on the launch of this podcast with Chris and announcing our live podcast series. Chris's podcast resonates with our mission of wholesome, connective, uplifting content that entertains, inspires and educates."

Future scheduled guests for the podcast include actor Ken Page, who has starred in Dreamgirls, All Dogs Go to Heaven and The Nightmare Before Christmas, and LeVar Burton of Star Trek, Reading Rainbow and Roots fame.