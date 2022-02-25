Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Presents Book Talk and Performance By The Kenny Werner Trio

The event is on Saturday, March 19, 2022 – Book talk at 1 p.m.; concert at 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 25, 2022  

Kenny Werner has been a world-class pianist and composer for more than 40 years. His prolific output of compositions, recordings and publications continues to impact audiences around the globe.

Jazz musicians know him for his landmark 1996 book Effortless Mastery, Liberating the Master Musician Within, and he has since created videos, articles and lectured internationally on how musicians, artists and businesspeople can allow their 'master creator' within to lift their performance to its highest level.

Awarded a 2010 Guggenheim Fellowship Award for his seminal work No Beginning, No End, he has worked with a Who's Who of jazz greats, including Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz, Marian McPartland, Joe Lovano, Pat Metheny, Lou Rawls and Bill Frisell.

At 1 p.m., Warner will discuss his book Becoming the Instrument.

WHERE: SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield

WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2022 - Book talk at 1 p.m.; concert at 7:30 p.m.

SPONSOR: SHU Community Theatre and the Department of Languages & Literature

TICKETS: Concert tickets, $35; book talk, $10. For tickets, visit www.shucommunitytheatre.org.



