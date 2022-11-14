Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Launches THE STURGES RIDGE CENTURY OF CINEMA

Each film screening features introductory remarks and reflections from SHU Community Theatre's resident film guru and critic, Susan Granger.

Nov. 14, 2022  

The SHU Community Theatre has launched the Sturges Ridge Century of Cinema, a curated monthly series spotlighting the 20th century's finest films. The Sturges Ridge Century of Cinema, supported by Jewish Senior Services, begins with a red-carpet event prior to the screening of the 1946 holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life on Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m.

Each film screening features introductory remarks and reflections from SHU Community Theatre's resident film guru and critic, Susan Granger. Adding to the festivities, SHU's own Youthful Hearts Choir will offer a short performance in advance of the premiere screening in November.

Screenings:

  • Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m.: It's a Wonderful Life
  • Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1 pm.: Meet Me in St. Louis
  • Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m.: Strangers on a Train

Additional installments in the Sturges Ridge Century of Cinema Series, supported by Jewish Senior Services, will be announced soon.

Tickets are free to all patrons over 65 years of age and $15 for the public. For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209374®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fshucommunitytheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Liz Callaway, Klea Blackhurst & More to Perform as Part of Eugene ONeill Theater Cente Photo
Liz Callaway, Klea Blackhurst & More to Perform as Part of Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's Winter Cabaret Series
The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center will ring in the 2022 holiday season with its first ever Winter Cabaret Series running December 15 through December 18. Tthe line-up will feature an array of accomplished Broadway and cabaret favorites, who will perform festive, holiday-themed shows.
Westport Country Playhouse Presents Script in Hand Playreading of Comedy RIPCORD Photo
Westport Country Playhouse Presents Script in Hand Playreading of Comedy RIPCORD
Westport Country Playhouse will present a Script in Hand playreading of the comedy, “Ripcord,” written by David Lindsay-Abaire on Monday, November 14, at 7 p.m.  Lindsay-Abaire is currently represented on Broadway with book and lyrics for the musical, “Kimberly Akimbo.”
The Warner Will Screen FROZEN and CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS This Holiday Season Photo
The Warner Will Screen FROZEN and CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS This Holiday Season
 Movies @ the Warner presents FROZEN, Thursday 11/17 at 7 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium. The Winter Films Series will resume in December with CHRISTMAS WITH THE KRANKS, Thursday 12/8 at 7 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.
The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen National Theatres JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN This Month Photo
The Ridgefield Playhouse to Screen National Theatre's JACK ABSOLUTE FLIES AGAIN This Month
The best of British Theatre will continue to be screened at The Ridgefield Playhouse when it presents National Theatre in HD's Jack Absolute Flies Again on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 7pm. The evening is part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series.

