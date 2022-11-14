Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Launches THE STURGES RIDGE CENTURY OF CINEMA

The SHU Community Theatre has launched the Sturges Ridge Century of Cinema, a curated monthly series spotlighting the 20th century's finest films. The Sturges Ridge Century of Cinema, supported by Jewish Senior Services, begins with a red-carpet event prior to the screening of the 1946 holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life on Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m.

Each film screening features introductory remarks and reflections from SHU Community Theatre's resident film guru and critic, Susan Granger. Adding to the festivities, SHU's own Youthful Hearts Choir will offer a short performance in advance of the premiere screening in November.

Screenings:

Wednesday, Nov. 30, at 6:30 p.m.: It's a Wonderful Life

Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 1 pm.: Meet Me in St. Louis

Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m.: Strangers on a Train

Additional installments in the Sturges Ridge Century of Cinema Series, supported by Jewish Senior Services, will be announced soon.

Tickets are free to all patrons over 65 years of age and $15 for the public. For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209374®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fshucommunitytheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.