Sacred Heart University Community Theatre Establishes Youthful Hearts Choir For Seniors

The Sacred Heart University Community Theatre has established Youthful Hearts, a new community choir for singers age 70 and older that will rehearse and perform at the theatre in downtown Fairfield.

Under the baton of Michael Whitney Brown, esteemed director of Sacred Heart University's Gospel Choir, vocal placement auditions will take place Wednesday, Oct. 20, at the theatre from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the choir will begin regular rehearsals soon after. For more information call or email the theatre at 203-371-7956 or communitytheatre@sacredheart.edu.

"The SHU Community Theatre is thrilled to announce this wonderful program for community members to come together through the magic of song," said Sacred Heart University President John J. Petillo. "Youthful Hearts is just one of many ways the theatre is becoming a cornerstone of cultural enrichment through live performances, film events, lectures and educational opportunities for Fairfield and the entire region."

Brown hopes to bring the choir together with a wide-ranging repertoire of new and classic popular music. The singers will surprise and delight audiences with their programs, he said.

"We will present a range of choir music, from beloved standards to new works with a twist," said Brown. "There will truly be something for everyone."

The Youthful Hearts concept sprang from Young@Heart, a similar choir that started in Northampton, MA, in 1982. Profiled in The New York Times and on The Daily Show and Ellen, the singersa??ranging in age from 75 to 92a??have performed in Europe, New Zealand and Japan and were the subject of a documentary, Young@Heart. Their eclectic repertoire includes hits from The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Radiohead, The Beatles, U2, The Clash, Pearl Jam and OutKast.

"I think that the Youthful Hearts choir that Sacred Heart is putting together is such a wonderful idea," said Brenda Kupchick, first selectwoman of Fairfield. "I love that it is a fun way to get our seniors involved and active in our community. As they begin, I wish the choir all the best and look forward to attending what I know will be a beautiful and heartwarming performance in the future."

The SHU Community Theatre officially opened Labor Day Weekend, ushering in a new era of entertainment and enrichment at the bustling corner of Post and Unquowa roads. The century-old theatre has been fully reimagined and is now home to an array of exciting live concerts, film events and performances, including Broadway and jazz series, a singer-songwriter showcase and live comedy.

For tickets, visit the theatre's website. For more information about the theatre, call 203-371-7956.