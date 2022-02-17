Sacred Heart University Community Theatre And Sacred Heart University Alumni Association Present Financial Services Expert/author Chad C. Betz

Sacred Heart University alumnus Chad C. Betz '90, author of the new book The Second Mouse Gets the Cheese, will speak on avoiding the traps of life and achieving the success you deserve.

Betz is a financial services executive with more than 25 years of experience in the finance industry. He is also the author of Late Bloomer: It's Not Too Late to Succeed! Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event.

WHERE: SHU Community Theatre, 1420 Post Road, Fairfield

WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m.



SPONSOR: SHU Community Theatre and Sacred Heart University Alumni Association

TICKETS: $10, including reception. For tickets, visit the SHU Community Theatre website.