STAGE FRIGHT The Interactive, Musical Thriller Returns To MTC's Virtual Theatre

Music Theatre of Connecticut (MTC), currently in its 34th season, presents a fundraiser event with a virtual reading of, Stage Fright: An Interactive Musical Thriller on March 18th at 7pm and March 19th & 20th at 8pm. After a successful summer premiere, Stage Fright returns to MTC, back by popular demand! In this unique show, the audience has opportunities to vote on what happens next and ultimately will decide the fate of the characters! All proceeds from the event go to supporting MTC's upcoming programming.

The show, written by MTC Executive Artistic Director, Kevin Connors and Joe Landry with music and lyrics by Kevin Connors, tells the story of fictitious Broadway star, Barbara Jordan who, while recuperating in her Connecticut home, becomes excited about her next musical. However, when her number one fan becomes delusional, her life is turned upside down. In this unique spin on stage and screen suspense classics, Stage Fright is an interactive musical thriller where you, the audience, decide the fate of the story.

The cast of four includes Kirsti Carnahan (B'way- Kiss of the Spider Woman, Baby, The Three Muskateers) as Barbara Jordan, Cynthia Hannah (TV- The Guiding Light, All My Children, Billy Joel's Keeping the Faith) as Cynthia Barrett, Alex Drost (NYMF - Errol and Fidel, Westchester Broadway- World Premiere of Mambo Italiano) as Parker Coogan, and Zachary Schanne (Connelly Theatre- City of Light with Valarie Pettiford, Town Stages- Days of Rage) as Mark Grant.

Standard live stream tickets are $28 and VIP live stream tickets are $103. The VIP tickets include an opportunity to chat virtually with the cast and crew of Stage Fright after the show as well as get an exclusive screening of Stage Fright's two alternate endings! All tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.musictheatreofct.com or by calling the box office at (203) 454-3883. Instructions for viewing are on the emailed ticket confirmation and receipt. For more about the event, including information on the performers, please visit www.musictheatreofct.com/stagefright.