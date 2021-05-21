SOMETHING ROTTEN! Will Be Performed This Weekend by Opera House Players

Opera House Players is presenting Something Rotten!, opening tonight, May 21. The production will be available on demand this weekend, through May 23.

Welcome to the Renaissance and the outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce, Something Rotten. Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and successful screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, Something Rotten was lauded by audience members and critics alike, receiving Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Grammy Award nominations for Best Musical in 2015.

Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

Production Team

Director - Sharon FitzHenry

Musical Director - Bill Martin

Choreographer - Sarah Rose Stack

Producer/Costumer - Moonyean Field

Technical Director - Nate Ferreira

Scenic Designer - Eric Boucher

Stage Manager - Daniel Pear

Prop Masters - Sudie Evageliou & Joe Zimmerman

