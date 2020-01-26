SHOW YOUR LOVE To Playhouse On Park Theatre

Participate in Playhouse on Park's 5th annual Show Your Love campaign from February 1 - February 29 by making a donation; Playhouse on Park's goal is to raise $10,000 in the month of February through this campaign. If you donate $5 or more, your name will be added to the "Wall of Love" at the theatre. Last year, the campaign raised $7,644 from nearly 150 donors, and the goal was $7,500.

"Like" Playhouse on Park's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/PlayhouseOnParkTheatre/) and stay up-to-date on how you can donate to the Facebook Fundraising event. You may also stop by the theatre and donate in person, or mail your donation to: Playhouse on Park 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119. Checks should be made payable to Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. If you are coming to Pride and Prejudice, Ugly Lies the Bone, or It Shoulda Been You, you can make your donation then!



Playhouse Theatre Group is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and all donations are 100% tax-deductible. The theatre needs to raise in excess of $650,000 this year to simply keep the doors open. We are grateful for anything you can do. Thanks for your support!





