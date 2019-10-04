SCSU Theatre Kicks Off 65th Anniversary With PIPPIN

On October 11th, Southern Connecticut State University Department of Theatre kicks off its 2019-20 season with Pippin. Director and Choreographer Larry Nye directs his 10th production of the musical, 35 years after first being acquainted with it. Pippin is a high-energy song and dance musical that tells the hilarious tale of a young prince's journey to live a life that is extraordinary. And the extraordinary twenty person cast is comprised of undergraduate students, ranging from freshmen acting in their first college musical to seniors ending their SCSU Theatre career on a high note. Senior Theatre Major Christian Gunzenhauser plays the titular role of Pippin (previous: The Tragical History of Dr. Faustus, The Addams Family, The Lottery, Violet, The Boy Friend). Senior Business Management major and Theatre minor Zaneta Nicholson debuts as Leading Player with her first on-stage production at SCSU.

The production boasts a talented team behind-the-scenes as well. SCSU Theatre graduates Amelia Pizzoferatto ('17), Cailey Harwood-Smith ('17), and Katie Brown ('18) have returned as Scenic Charge Artist, Props Master, and Master Electrician, respectively. Repertoire pianist at Yale University, Jill Brunelle joins SCSU Theatre once again as Music Director/Conductor/Keys 1 (previous: The Addams Family, Violet). Ms. Brunelle has prepared ensembles as Yale Opera Chorus Master, in addition to celebrating five years as Music Director at the renowned Foote School Summer theater. Douglas Macur is returning to SCSU for his second year as Assistant Professor of Theatre, designing Lighting and Projections for Pippin (previous: The Tragical History of Dr. Faustus, How I Learned to Drive, The Addams Family). Also returning is Heidi Leigh Hanson as Costume Designer (previous: The Addams Family, How I Learned to Drive, Stop Kiss); Heidi was most recently nominated for the Theatre Roundtable Award for Excellence in Costume Design for her designs for Into the West at Tantrum Theater. SCSU Theatre welcomes newcomer www.emilyjnichols.com. Emily Nichols as an adjunct professor and Scenic Designer for Pippin. SCSU Theatre also welcomes Professor Mike Skinner in his new role as Department Chairperson. Skinner is the Production Manager and will be playing Bass in the Pippin orchestra pit. He was recently nominated for a 2019 CT Critics Circle Award Nomination in sound design for Disaster! (CT Repertory Theatre).

The mission for the department is to provide comprehensive theatre training of the highest quality, to foster students' personal and artistic development, and to emphasize experiential learning and access to the profession. This can be seen through SCSU Theatre's involvement with the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, New England Theatre Conference, and its continued partnership with Elm Shakespeare Company. The 2019-20 season "Blood, Sweat, and Tears" follows Pippin with The Compleat Works of William Shakespeare Abridged (Dec. 3-7), Red Velvet (Feb. 28-Mar. 7), and Student-Directed One-Acts (April 28-May 2).

Pippin will be performed in the John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts Main Stage (501 Crescent Street, New Haven, CT). Performance dates/times: October 11, 12, 17-19** at 8:00PM; October 13 at 3:00PM; and October 19 at 2:00PM. Tickets are general admission: $15 for the general public; $10 for faculty/staff, seniors and alumni (2 tickets with valid alumni ID); and $5 for students (2 with valid ID). Reserve your tickets here or call the Lyman Box Office at 203-392-6154. **On October 19th at 8:00pm, there will be an Alumni Night to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the university. Alumni of SCSU Theatre and Crescent Players are encouraged to attend.

To keep up with SCSU Theatre, visit the SCSU website or follow on Instagram and like on Facebook @scsutheatredept.





