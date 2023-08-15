RuPaul's Drag Race: NIGHT OF THE LIVING DRAG Comes to the Palace Theater Waterbury in September

Free your mind this fall at the world's largest live drag production. Featuring Angeria, Denali, Icesis Couture, Jaida Essence Hall, Jorgeous, Plastique, Rosé, Tayce, and your host Yvie Oddly! RuPaul's Drag Race winner Yvie Oddly welcomes us into The Fifth Dimension– narrating the tales of 7 Queens' supernatural and psychological spooky stories inspired by Rod Serling's “The Twilight Zone”. In an extravagantly produced stage production paying homage to the tradition of anthology-style horror story telling, Yvie's Serling-esque narration ominously sets the stage for thrills, chills, and unexpected twists performed by RuPaul's Drag Race Winners Jaida Essence Hall, Icesis Couture, and Willow Pill along with fan favorites Angeria, Plastique Tiara, Denali Foxx, and Jorgeous.

 

Presented by Voss Events, in collaboration with World of Wonder, RuPaul's Drag Race Night of the Living Drag launches September 28th in Niagara Falls and runs through Halloween with stops across the North and Southeast.

“Prepare for chills and thrills in this year's production of Night of the Living Drag,” promises Yvie Oddly.  “As the ultimate queen of curiosities, I am excited to host a fierce and frightful exploration into some of the most famous horror stories.”

“We are pulling out all the stops with this production,” says the live show's producer Brandon Voss.    “It will be an immersive experience with horrifying tableaus, state-of-the-art lighting and a spook-tacular costuming.  We advise audiences to prepare themselves to be dragged into The Fifth Dimension.”

Tickets and more information are available at Click Here or 203-346-2000.




