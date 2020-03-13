Ridgefield Theater Barn is Postponing AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS

Ridgefield Theater Barn has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

We are postponing opening night of An Evening of One Acts to Friday, March 27th. If you have already purchased tickets for a performance this weekend or next, please contact the box office and we will be happy to handle an exchange.

Understanding the situation is fluid, we will keep you informed as to any changes. On behalf of the cast and crew, we very much look forward to sharing this fabulous production with you, as soon as it is appropriate and safe to do so.





